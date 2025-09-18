BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:28
BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe.

The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany.

This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services.

A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors

With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors.

Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions.

Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions.

Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy

According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.
§
By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.”

The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.

An integrated platform for the new digital economy

The introduction of regulated trading services establishes BitGo Europe as one of the few regulated custodians capable of offering an integrated platform that includes custody, trading, staking, and settlement. This cohesion allows institutions to manage capital more efficiently without compromising security.

The platform has been developed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, providing the necessary infrastructure to thrive in the digital asset sector. Access to deep liquidity and the ability to hold assets in regulated custody represent a competitive advantage for those operating in a rapidly evolving market.

A Step Forward for the European Digital Asset Ecosystem

BitGo’s expansion in Europe comes at a crucial time for the sector, with a growing demand for regulated and secure services.

Obtaining the MiCA license from BaFin and integrating regulated trading services represent a strong signal of the maturation of the European digital asset ecosystem.

For institutions wishing to operate securely and efficiently, the solution proposed by BitGo offers a unique combination of security, regulation, and access to liquid markets. This development not only strengthens BitGo’s position as a go-to partner for institutions but also contributes to the growth and credibility of the entire sector in Europe.

BitGo: a story of innovation and reliability

Founded in 2013, BitGo has established itself as one of the leading providers of digital asset infrastructure globally. The company offers custody services, wallet, staking, trading, financing, and settlement, all delivered from regulated cold storage.

With a global presence and various regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the leading brands, exchanges, and platforms in the industry, as well as millions of investors. BitGo’s mission is to accelerate the transition of the financial system towards a digital economy by providing secure, regulated, and innovative solutions.

For more information, you can visit the official website www.bitgo.com.

BitGo thus confirms itself as a key player in the evolution of digital asset services in Europe, offering institutional investors a comprehensive, secure platform that complies with the latest regulations. A decisive step towards an increasingly mature and reliable digital asset market.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/17/bitgo-expands-its-presence-in-europe-now-also-regulated-trading-services/

