BitGo Expands to Hyperliquid, Providing Secure Custody for HyperEVM

BitGo has integrated its secure custody solutions into the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Institutional investors can now access HyperEVM with BitGo’s qualified custody services.

Hyperliquid’s ecosystem benefits from enhanced security and participation opportunities for institutions.

BitGo’s custody service allows users to engage with Hyperliquid’s products like stablecoins, staking, and governance.

The partnership follows Anchorage Digital Bank’s recent custody support for Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE.

BitGo has announced its support for HyperEVM, offering secure access and custody for institutional users in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This integration allows institutional investors to interact confidently with Hyperliquid’s on-chain trading ecosystem. BitGo’s custody solution is now live, allowing users to access HyperEVM and participate in its decentralized finance ecosystem.

BitGo Enhances Custody Services for Hyperliquid Users

BitGo’s integration with Hyperliquid enables institutional users to have qualified custody. Investors can now access HyperEVM, including its native token, HYPE, through BitGo’s secure custody service. The partnership provides institutional clients with safe interactions in the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

According to BitGo, its custody solution is crucial for institutional investors who want to participate in the platform’s products, which include stablecoins, staking solutions, collateral, and wealth management. BitGo stated that its integration with Hyperliquid allows institutions to engage more easily with decentralized applications (dApps) and governance features.

BitGo’s integration with HyperEVM comes shortly after Anchorage Digital Bank also announced its support for HYPE. This move highlights the growing trend of institutional interest in Hyperliquid, driven by secure custody solutions that attract larger investors.

Hyperliquid’s Growing Ecosystem Benefits from BitGo’s Support

Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM is a key smart contract layer that supports decentralized finance applications and is compatible with Ethereum. The integration of BitGo’s secure custody system will strengthen the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 chain currently has over $2.53 billion in total value locked and a market cap of $5.58 billion in stablecoins.

BitGo’s support for Hyperliquid is particularly important as decentralized finance continues to expand. It will provide institutional clients with a secure environment to participate in DeFi, an increasingly popular area of crypto trading. As more investors seek reliable platforms, BitGo’s integration will allow them to interact with assets safely within Hyperliquid’s ecosystem.

The growing interest in HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, further shows how institutional players are now turning their focus to DeFi. Recent data shows that open interest for HYPE reached $2.17 billion, signaling growing trust and demand for Hyperliquid.

