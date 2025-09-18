BitGo receives approval from Germany’s BaFIN to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading in Europe

PANews reported on September 18th that digital asset infrastructure company BitGo recently received a license renewal from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), enabling it to provide cryptocurrency services to European investors. The company stated that its local subsidiary, BitGo Europe, now offers custody, staking, transfer, and trading services. Institutional clients will also have access to an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and multiple liquidity trading venues.

This renewal expands BitGo's existing Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license issued by BaFin, adding trading services to its existing custody, transfer, and staking services. BitGo received its initial MiCA license in May 2025, which allowed it to provide specific services to traditional institutions and cryptocurrency-native companies in the EU.