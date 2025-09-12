Bitlayer Adopts Chainlink CCIP to Boost Bitcoin-DeFi Ecosystem

TLDR

Bitlayer integrates Chainlink CCIP to enable secure cross-chain asset transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum.

The adoption of Chainlink CCIP expands Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-DeFi ecosystem by supporting multiple assets like USDT and ETH.

YBTC, Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged token, becomes more decentralized and multichain through the use of Chainlink CCIP.

Chainlink CCIP ensures trust-minimized minting of YBTC through BitVM-based bridges, eliminating the need for centralized custodians.

The integration of Chainlink’s CCIP allows Bitlayer to connect liquidity pools across various blockchains, including Ethereum and Avalanche.

Bitlayer, a Bitcoin Layer 2 network, has integrated Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to facilitate secure cross-chain asset transfers. This collaboration allows seamless token movement between Bitlayer and Ethereum. As part of this integration, Bitlayer expands its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, supporting assets like BTR, USDC, and ETH.

Bitlayer’s Cross-Chain Expansion with CCIP

Bitlayer aims to enhance its Bitcoin Layer 2 network by adopting Chainlink CCIP. This adoption powers Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged token, YBTC, allowing secure transfers across various blockchain networks. Bitlayer now benefits from the decentralized cross-chain infrastructure offered by Chainlink.

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, said, “By harnessing CCIP’s native support for secure cross-chain asset transfers and messages, Bitlayer developers can now unlock a new wave of BTCFi innovation.” This innovation gives developers the tools to build decentralized applications with Bitcoin’s security.

The integration of CCIP ensures that Bitlayer’s ecosystem remains open and scalable. It facilitates the movement of tokens like USDT, wstETH, and ETH across multiple chains. These improvements reinforce Bitlayer’s goal to create a more accessible and secure Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.

Bitlayer Expands YBTC’s Reach Across Blockchains

Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged asset, YBTC, plays a central role in its approach. YBTC is designed to provide a trust-minimized, multichain solution without relying on custodians. Unlike traditional wrapped Bitcoin models, YBTC leverages BitVM and Chainlink’s CCIP for decentralization.

YBTC allows developers to integrate Bitcoin into DeFi protocols for lending, trading, and derivatives. The integration of YBTC across Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, and other blockchains enhances liquidity and token accessibility. With CCIP, Bitlayer ensures that its ecosystem remains dynamic and efficient.

Bitlayer’s design enables the minting of YBTC through BitVM-based bridges, ensuring trust-minimized interactions. This approach enhances the platform’s security and scalability, allowing for seamless cross-chain communication. The addition of CCIP strengthens Bitlayer’s position in the Bitcoin DeFi space.

Chainlink CCIP Enhances Bitlayer’s Infrastructure

The selection of Chainlink CCIP stems from its security, reliability, and future-proof design. Chainlink’s decentralized oracle networks (DONs) secure over $90 billion in DeFi total value locked (TVL). This infrastructure ensures that Bitlayer’s cross-chain transactions are secure and efficient.

Bitlayer benefits from Chainlink’s proven infrastructure, which has processed over $25 trillion in on-chain transaction value. By adopting CCIP, Bitlayer gains a decentralized, always-on infrastructure for asset transfers. This system ensures no downtime in cross-chain transfers, enhancing Bitlayer’s ability to offer seamless blockchain interactions.

