Bitlayer successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP, establishing it as the official cross-chain infrastructure to power YBTC

PANews reported on September 12 that Bitlayer, the Bitcoin infrastructure project that drives BTC DeFi, has successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP and used CCIP as its standard cross-chain infrastructure.

CCIP currently supports secure transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum, including Bitlayer’s native token, BTR, as well as USDC, USDT, ETH, and wstETH. The next milestone will be the cross-chain native implementation of YBTC through CCIP, making YBTC a trustless, multi-chain, yield-generating wrapped Bitcoin token.

BitVM marks a significant step in expanding Bitcoin's capabilities beyond its primary use as a digital currency. Based on the revolutionary BitVM paradigm, which expresses Turing-complete Bitcoin contracts via a forward verification scheme, YBTC enables Bitcoin holders to mint a native representation of BTC in a trustless manner, while Chainlink CCIP will serve as a key component of YBTC's multi-chain deployment.