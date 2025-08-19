Bitlayer’s YBTC Token Enters Solana Ecosystem as the DeFi Project Partners With Kamino Finance and Orca

2025/08/19 21:59
Bitlayer, a bitcoin

DeFi infrastructure project, has partnered with Kamino Finance and Orca to bring its bitcoin-backed token, YBTC, to the Solana ecosystem.

This integration is intended to combine Bitlayer’s security with Solana’s speed and scalability, aligning with Bitlayer’s goal of expanding the Bitcoin DeFi sector. It will provide bitcoin holders with native BTC exposure and yield opportunities, said Charlie Hu, co-founder of Bitlayer.

“By combining Bitlayer’s security roots with Solana’s performance frontier through YBTC, we’re delivering what BTC holders demand: native Bitcoin exposure with yield opportunities. Kamino and Orca provide the essential liquidity rails to make this vision operational at scale,” Hu said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.

YBTC, pegged 1:1 with BTC, is central to Bitlayer’s BitVM bridge, which is designed for trust-minimized bitcoin transfers by eliminating centralized intermediaries. The token serves as a direct representation of users’ locked BTC within the Bitlayer ecosystem, enabling seamless interoperability between Bitcoin and decentralized finance applications.

By holding YBTC, Solana users can maximize yields through Kamino’s institutional-grade earn vaults, which provide auto-compounding and optimized BTC-denominated returns, helping assets grow effortlessly.

They also enjoy seamless trading with Orca’s Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker (CLMM), which offers zero-slippage swaps between YBTC.B and other mainstream assets, providing smooth access to Solana’s DeFi ecosystem.

Last but not least, users maintain complete asset freedom, with the ability to redeem native BTC at any time via efficient, frictionless cross-chain operations.

Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge has already established partnerships with other networks, including Sui, Base, and Cardano, to advance its ecosystem collaboration. To promote early adoption, a limited-time incentive program for the mainnet beta is now underway, rewarding participants with Bitlayer’s native token, BTR, for minting YBTC and utilizing its cross-chain features.

Kamino Finance is a Solana-based DeFi protocol, offering automated and optimized concentrated liquidity management for DEX market makers. Orca is a decentralized exchange built on Solana network.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/bitlayer-s-ybtc-enters-solana-as-the-defi-project-partners-with-kamino-finance-orca

