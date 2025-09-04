BitMine acquires 80,000 ETH worth $358 million in one hour

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 19:30
Ethereum
ETH$4,396.83+0.30%

Tom Lee’s BitMine bought $358 million worth of Ethereum, growing its treasury, securing its place among the largest institutional ETH holders, and driving a new jump in Ethereum’s price.

BitMine received two big ETH transfers from Galaxy Digital and FalconX, adding about 80,000 ETH to its wallets and lifting its total holdings to 1,947,299 ETH worth about $8.69 billion.

BitMine increases Ethereum treasury with fresh $358M purchase

BitMine strengthened its position as the largest holder of ETH among corporate investors after purchasing 14,665 ETH from Galaxy Digital (roughly $65 million) and 65,000 ETH through FalconX (about $293 million). 

Both transfers were routed into new BitMine wallets within 24 hours, and their combined value is $358 million. These new purchases come at a time when the company is aggressively building its treasury by taking advantage of price dips and market opportunities.

Just a week earlier, the company added 153,075 ETH (approximately $668 million), bringing its total inventory to 1,947,299 ETH (about $8.69 billion) combined with the fresh inflows from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. 

With such a massive treasury, BitMine has surpassed other ETH holders by a milestone. The second-largest known corporate holder of Ethereum, SharpLink Gaming, has a total stash less than half the size of BitMine’s, even after buying more than 39,000 ETH in late August and early September. This shows just how much BitMine has outpaced its peers and set an institutional record that is almost impossible to beat.

On-chain analyst Yu Jin said the fact that BitMine received about 80,000 ETH within a single hour on September 4 shows just how massive its resources are. It also reflects the abilities of large liquidity providers like Galaxy Digital and FalconX to facilitate such large transactions without disrupting market prices. 

Ethereum price rises as institutional buying and staking grow

Just 24 hours after BitMine’s $358 million purchase, Ethereum’s price rose by more than 2%, pushing the token further into a monthly rally now at 21%. Analysts say this stability suggests the token is going strong and preparing for larger moves.

As demand for ETH increases at the institutional level and staking rises, the supply of ETH tightens, favoring higher prices over the longer term. This year’s data shows that public companies and exchange-traded funds have collectively added more than five million ETH to their portfolios (over $23 billion in fresh inflows). 

Staking is also a major factor in reducing the liquid supply of ETH because more investors prefer to lock up their tokens to earn yields and contribute to network security. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement that liquid staking services will not be treated as securities also boosted confidence in staking. Since then, more than 35.6 million ETH (about 30% of the entire circulating supply) has been locked away.

Tom Lee, a seasoned Wall Street veteran, consistently argued that Ethereum is undervalued when viewed through the lens of long-term institutional adoption. He frequently compares Ethereum’s current stage to Bitcoin in 2017.

During this period, Bitcoin had only begun attracting large financial players but had not yet achieved the mainstream recognition it enjoys today. He believes investors who build strong ETH portfolios now will be ready to benefit from far greater gains than Bitcoin once institutional demand skyrockets. 

Tom Lee says these developments are part of a bigger financial transition that could redefine Ethereum’s role in the global economy. He compares BitMine’s accumulation strategy to a “1971 moment” for Ethereum, which refers to the year when the US unlocked new monetary flexibility and long-term growth by abandoning the gold standard. 

Lee also believes that ETH could receive supportive macroeconomic conditions if the Federal Reserve follows through with interest rate cuts often associated with September policy decisions. Historical trends suggest that such cuts usually boost asset prices, and if the pattern holds, Ethereum could grow just as fast as Bitcoin during its early adoption phase.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6813-2.21%
SOON
SOON$0.2853+3.93%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011972-0.41%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Partager
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09861-2.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005571-8.31%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.8157-2.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Partager
New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

Over $440,000 in stolen crypto funds has been secured by New York officials in an ongoing fraud investigation that targeted locals. Authorities from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and the New York State…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000109-0.90%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025