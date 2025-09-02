BitMine Adds 150,000 ETH to Its Holdings, Targeting 5% of Total Supply

TLDR

BitMine added 150,000 ETH, bringing its holdings to 1.87 million ETH worth $8.1 billion.

With $623M in cash, BitMine plans further Ethereum purchases to dominate ETH supply.

BitMine’s strategy targets owning 5% of Ethereum’s total supply to generate yield.

Tom Lee predicts Ethereum’s long-term upside, comparing it to Wall Street’s post-Bretton Woods transformation.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), led by Tom Lee, the co-founder of Fundstrat Capital, has expanded its Ethereum (ETH) holdings significantly, boosting its position to $8.1 billion in total value. The company, which shifted its focus to Ethereum in June, added 150,000 ETH through the past week. This brings the total amount held to nearly 1.87 million ETH, reinforcing BitMine’s position as the largest publicly listed Ethereum treasury firm.

With $623 million in cash, BitMine is poised for additional purchases, aiming to control up to 5% of Ethereum’s total supply over time. This ambitious goal underscores the company’s belief in Ethereum’s future potential. BitMine’s ETH treasury strategy stands out in the growing digital asset ecosystem, especially in the context of Ethereum’s shifting market dynamics and broader adoption.

BitMine Ethereum Strategy and Long-Term Outlook

BitMine’s Ethereum accumulation strategy comes as part of a broader vision to position itself as a dominant player in the cryptocurrency space. In a statement, Tom Lee emphasized that Ethereum is one of the largest macro trades of the next 10 to 15 years.

He likened the current phase of Ethereum to the financial innovations seen in Wall Street after the United States left the gold standard in 1971, an event that spurred the growth of modern financial institutions and practices.

The company’s decision to focus on Ethereum has paid off in the form of substantial holdings. BitMine’s holdings are primarily staked to generate yield, further increasing the value of their ETH positions. The firm plans to use a combination of purchases and staking to grow its treasury, which is expected to become the largest ETH reserve held by any listed firm globally. The strategy hinges on Ethereum’s continued growth, particularly as decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain applications gain further traction.

Future of Ethereum: A Supercycle Driven by Institutional Adoption

Tom Lee’s vision of Ethereum’s future aligns with broader macroeconomic trends, including the passage of the SEC Project Crypto and the GENIUS Act. Lee predicts that Ethereum’s rise will mirror the financial transformations witnessed in Wall Street after the U.S. abandoned the gold standard. This “supercycle,” according to Lee, will be driven by institutional adoption, AI integration, and Ethereum’s growing role in the global financial system.

BitMine’s bet on Ethereum is further backed by the company’s public-facing initiatives. In addition to Ethereum’s growth potential, BitMine is also expanding its presence with video content like the Chairman’s Message series, which educates investors on Ethereum’s future role in global finance. Lee has stated that Ethereum, along with the broader blockchain ecosystem, is poised to experience transformation akin to the changes that reshaped Wall Street decades ago.

Despite a slight downturn of 35% from its mid-August peak, BitMine continues to be a significant force in the digital asset space. The company’s stock has remained one of the most widely traded in the U.S., with an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion, as reported by Fundstrat. While its price fluctuates alongside Ethereum’s market movements, BitMine’s consistent accumulation strategy has solidified its position as a major player in the Ethereum ecosystem.

