Bitmine Boasts World's Largest Ethereum Treasury as Holdings Surpass 1.71 Million ETH

2025/08/26 05:00
Bitmine Immersion Technologies now holds the world’s largest Ethereum treasury, with its crypto and cash reserves exceeding $8.8 billion. Bitmine’s Aggressive ETH Accumulation Continues The company’s holdings comprise 1,713,899 ethereum (ETH), 192 bitcoin (BTC), and $562 million in cash as of Aug. 25. This positions Bitmine as the second-largest corporate crypto treasury globally, behind only […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitmine-boasts-worlds-largest-ethereum-treasury-as-holdings-surpass-1-71-million-eth/

