BitMine Buys 264K More ETH, Now Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply

BitMine boosts Ethereum holdings to over 2% of supply, strengthening its crypto treasury with $11.4B in diverse digital assets and cash reserves.

BitMine Immersion has confirmed a large expansion of its Ethereum reserves, underscoring its role as a leading crypto treasury. The company revealed on Monday that it had bought 264,378 ETH that would bring its holdings to 2,416,000 tokens. This amount amounts to over 2% of the total Ethereum supply. BitMine’s position as the holding company with the largest Ethereum stock among the publicly listed companies is reinforced by this movement, which gives weight to its long-term strategy.

BitMine Nears ‘Alchemy of 5%’ Ethereum Supply Goal

The company reportedly had a crypto and cash reserve of $11.4 billion. This includes Ethereum, Bitcoin, unencumbered cash, equity on other enterprises, etc. As the published numbers illustrate, BitMine is behind only Strategy, the entirely Bitcoin-oriented firm whose treasury is worth $72 billion in BTC, in terms of total corporate digital asset holdings. Analysts point out that BitMine’s treasury mix is very different, being strongly tilted towards Ethereum and not Bitcoin.

In addition to Ethereum, BitMine has 192 Bitcoin in equivalent of about $21.6 million. The company also reported having $345 million in unencumbered cash. Management believes that these reserves provide flexibility to meet volatility while funding growth. The company said this liquidity could enable it to make acquisitions or grow without shareholder dilution in the near term. This planning is a reflection of the resilience to changing market conditions.

BitMine further holds an $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings, a company that falls under BitMine’s “moonshots” strategy. These positions are focused on blockchain and artificial intelligence with high upside potential. Tom Lee, Chairman of BitMine and Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors, said the company is getting closer to its “alchemy of 5%” goal for Ethereum supply. His statements indicate that the firm considers its ETH holding to be integral to its perspective on growth.

Related Reading: Ethereum MicroStrategy’ Bitmine Adds 46,255 ETH to Holdings | Live Bitcoin News

BitMine’s Market Presence Grows Amid Crypto Volatility

Despite these developments, BitMine (BMNR) stock was down nearly 10% on Monday, closing at $55.30. However, the company’s stock in Yahoo Finance is up over 3% over the last month. Even though the coin has an increasing Ethereum base, market observers believe that short-term selling might not capture the longer-term impact. But the volatility of both stocks and crypto assets continues to make a difference to investor sentiments.

BitMine has also increased its presence on the market. The stock is now the 24th most traded stock in the United States and has a five-day average daily dollar volume of $3.5 billion. It is the seventeenth-largest trading company based on Statista and Fundstrat data, between Opendoor Technologies and Eli Lilly. The interest of institutional investors is increasing, and BMNR is becoming a mainstream market participant.

Analysts say BitMine’s approach is promising but also dangerous. The firm’s Ethereum-reliant strategy offers exposure to one of the largest blockchain ecosystems. At the same time, the treasury’s dependence on ETH can make it vulnerable to the price fluctuations of the cryptocurrency.

In the wider context, BitMine’s growth shows the role of corporate treasuries in crypto adoption. Its buy of 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply is a big, long-term bet on digital finance. As the utility of Ethereum expands, BitMine’s stake may bring it special powers, and at the same time challenge its ability to handle risk over cycles.

The post BitMine Buys 264K More ETH, Now Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.