PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee claimed that Ethereum is a "truly neutral chain" that will be favored by Wall Street and the White House. At the Impact Conference of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, he stated that Wall Street is only willing to conduct business on neutral chains. Under the Trump administration, the White House and Congress have become more supportive of cryptocurrencies, primarily Ethereum. The demand for token economies driven by proxy AI and robotics will also be surging on Ethereum. When Lee was driving BitMine's transformation, he envisioned Ethereum entering a 10-15 year "super cycle." He believes the Ethereum Reserve Company still has room to grow, but the market is picking winners. Lee predicts Bitcoin will reach $200,000-250,000 by the end of the year, and Ethereum will reach $10,000-12,000. He also stated that Ethereum's "true price discovery" range is between $12,000 and $15,000, and that this will not be the peak.

BitMine Chairman: Ethereum is a "truly neutral chain" and will be favored by Wall Street and the White House

Par : PANews
2025/09/24 17:31
PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee claimed that Ethereum is a "truly neutral chain" that will be favored by Wall Street and the White House. At the Impact Conference of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, he stated that Wall Street is only willing to conduct business on neutral chains. Under the Trump administration, the White House and Congress have become more supportive of cryptocurrencies, primarily Ethereum. The demand for token economies driven by proxy AI and robotics will also be surging on Ethereum. When Lee was driving BitMine's transformation, he envisioned Ethereum entering a 10-15 year "super cycle." He believes the Ethereum Reserve Company still has room to grow, but the market is picking winners. Lee predicts Bitcoin will reach $200,000-250,000 by the end of the year, and Ethereum will reach $10,000-12,000. He also stated that Ethereum's "true price discovery" range is between $12,000 and $15,000, and that this will not be the peak.

