BitMine Chairman Tom Lee Makes a Wild Price Prediction for Ethereum! Here Are the Details

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, one of the leading figures in the crypto markets, made a very optimistic price prediction for Ethereum (ETH).

Tom Lee: Ethereum Could Reach $12,000 by the End of the Year

Lee predicted in a livestream interview that ETH could reach $5,500 in the next few weeks and trade in the $10,000-$12,000 range by the end of the year.

Lee noted that Ethereum is increasingly becoming a preferred blockchain platform by Wall Street institutions, emphasizing that ETH’s current value is still significantly underpriced by the market.

According to him, Ethereum’s growing ecosystem, institutional interest, and use cases in decentralized finance (DeFi) are among the most important factors supporting the upward movement of the price.

Lee, who made similar statements in recent weeks, stated that Ethereum would break the $4,000 threshold in the short term. In his new predictions, he took a more ambitious approach, stating that the market could push the price of ETH into the $10,000-$15,000 range by the end of the year.

Lee’s comments are attracting investor attention, especially when considered alongside growing institutional interest in spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. Analysts believe Ethereum could have stronger growth potential compared to Bitcoin thanks to both staking returns and institutional adoption.

Ethereum currently remains on investors’ radar despite market volatility.

*This is not investment advice.

