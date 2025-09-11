Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee Says Stablecoins Could Help Fix U.S. Debt Problems?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/11 17:56
Union
U$0.00946-1.14%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018385+24.31%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285-1.04%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.542-1.78%
Last Quiet Week for Crypto Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee Says Stablecoins Could Help Fix U.S. Debt Problems? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Can digital dollars help patch America’s $35 trillion debt hole? According to Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, the answer may lie in how these digital assets already work within the financial system.

He says tokens like USDT and USDC are quietly buying U.S. government bonds at a time when foreign buyers are pulling back.

Stablecoins as a Mini Debt Model

In an interview with Mario Nawfal, Lee compared stablecoins to a mini debt management system. With U.S. national debt now above $35 trillion, many foreign buyers are pulling back from U.S. Treasury markets.

According to Lee, stablecoins like USDT and USDC are stepping in to fill the gap. These tokens are backed by collateral, much of which is invested in U.S. government bonds.

“When people worry the U.S. won’t find buyers for its Treasuries, it already has through stablecoins.”

This creates a cycle where stablecoin issuers help fund U.S. debt while keeping their tokens stable. Lee believes this hidden mechanism quietly adds strength and stability to the financial system.

How Stablecoins Support U.S. Finance

With stablecoins now accounting for a market cap of over $250 billion, creating strong demand for U.S. dollars worldwide. Big issuers like Tether and Circle are among the biggest buyers of U.S. Treasuries, rivaling countries.

At the same time, stablecoins make payments faster, cheaper, and easier, while also giving millions of people access to U.S.-denominated financial products. 

Together, these factors strengthen both global dollar demand and support for U.S. finance.

What Happens If the Fed Launches a CBDC?

Lee then explored the bigger picture, what if the Federal Reserve introduced a true Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)?

A CBDC would let every American hold an account directly with the Fed. That would change how monetary policy works. Instead of relying only on interest rates, the Fed could move money in and out of these accounts directly.

  • To stimulate the economy, funds could be added instantly.
  • To tighten, balances could be reduced or adjusted with interest payments.

For Lee, the big question is clear: if digital currencies can rewire monetary policy, could they also be part of the solution to America’s debt problem.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?