BitMine Hits 2M ETH, Strengthens Hold as Top Ethereum Treasury

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/08 20:19
TLDR

  • BitMine has increased its Ethereum treasury to more than 2 million ETH.
  • The total value of BitMine’s Ethereum holdings has exceeded $8.5 billion.
  • BitMine remains the largest corporate holder of Ethereum in the world.
  • The company also holds 192 Bitcoin and has $266 million in cash reserves.
  • BitMine launched a $20 million strategic investment in Eightco Holdings.

BitMine has officially surpassed the 2 million Ethereum (ETH) mark, now holding assets valued at over $8.5 billion. This development strengthens BitMine’s position as the world’s largest Ethereum treasury holder. The update follows last week’s total of 1.8 million ETH, marking a rapid rise in accumulation.

BitMine Surpasses 2 Million Ethereum Mark

BitMine continues expanding its Ethereum treasury, which now totals over 2 million ETH, reflecting rapid growth and strategic conviction. The ETH value on its books has climbed past $8.5 billion, up from $7.4 billion last Tuesday. This increase positions BitMine ahead of all other corporate ETH holders globally.

Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee reaffirmed BitMine’s long-term ETH strategy by stating, “The power law benefits large holders of ETH, hence, we pursue the ‘alchemy of 5%.’” The company aims to secure 5% of Ethereum’s supply and actively aligns its roadmap to support this mission. Moreover, BitMine remains focused on benefiting from blockchain-AI convergence and token economy expansion.

Cash Reserves and Bitcoin Holdings Remain Steady

BitMine holds 192 Bitcoin and reported $266 million in cash, showing balance sheet diversity beyond its Ethereum treasury. This combination reinforces the firm’s financial position as it executes its ETH-driven strategy. Despite limited Bitcoin growth, its Ethereum holdings continue to dominate focus.

Additionally, BitMine’s growing crypto dominance makes it the second-largest overall crypto treasury behind Strategy. Strategy’s 638,460 Bitcoin are worth around $71 billion, far surpassing other corporate holders. BitMine, however, leads in Ethereum and continues aggressive accumulation.

New Strategic Investment Launches ‘Moonshot’ Plan

BitMine has invested $20 million in Eightco Holdings through OCTO’s $270 million PIPE. This move initiates BitMine’s “Moonshot” strategy, allocating 1% of its balance sheet to Ethereum ecosystem support. The investment also signals a broader push into strategic blockchain projects.

BitMine stock is now among the most actively traded in the U.S. by volume. It ranks 30th with a five-day average of $1.7 billion in trades. Major institutional investors, including ARK’s Cathie Wood and Pantera, continue backing BitMine’s expansion of its Ethereum treasury.

The post BitMine Hits 2M ETH, Strengthens Hold as Top Ethereum Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.

