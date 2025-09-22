Top ETH treasury BitMine Immersion Technologies announced $365 million in new funding and revealed it now holds 2.416 million ETH — over 2% of the total supply. BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto treasury company focused on Bitcoin and Ether, says it controls more than 2% of Ether’s total supply after amassing 2.4 million ETH.The company disclosed Monday that its Ether (ETH) holdings are valued at about $10.1 billion, making it the largest corporate ETH treasury worldwide. It also announced a new fundraising initiative aimed at pushing its reserves even higher.BitMine reported that it acquired ETH at an average price of nearly $4,500, about 7.25% above the current market price of $4,200.Read more Top ETH treasury BitMine Immersion Technologies announced $365 million in new funding and revealed it now holds 2.416 million ETH — over 2% of the total supply. BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto treasury company focused on Bitcoin and Ether, says it controls more than 2% of Ether’s total supply after amassing 2.4 million ETH.The company disclosed Monday that its Ether (ETH) holdings are valued at about $10.1 billion, making it the largest corporate ETH treasury worldwide. It also announced a new fundraising initiative aimed at pushing its reserves even higher.BitMine reported that it acquired ETH at an average price of nearly $4,500, about 7.25% above the current market price of $4,200.Read more

BitMine holds over 2% of ETH supply, announces $365M offering

2025/09/22 23:36
Top ETH treasury BitMine Immersion Technologies announced $365 million in new funding and revealed it now holds 2.416 million ETH — over 2% of the total supply.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto treasury company focused on Bitcoin and Ether, says it controls more than 2% of Ether’s total supply after amassing 2.4 million ETH.

The company disclosed Monday that its Ether (ETH) holdings are valued at about $10.1 billion, making it the largest corporate ETH treasury worldwide. It also announced a new fundraising initiative aimed at pushing its reserves even higher.

BitMine reported that it acquired ETH at an average price of nearly $4,500, about 7.25% above the current market price of $4,200.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
