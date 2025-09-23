The mining and investment firm has quietly vaulted into the ranks of the largest ETH holders on the planet, amassing […] The post BitMine Immersion Amasses 2.4M ETH Worth Billions appeared first on Coindoo.The mining and investment firm has quietly vaulted into the ranks of the largest ETH holders on the planet, amassing […] The post BitMine Immersion Amasses 2.4M ETH Worth Billions appeared first on Coindoo.

BitMine Immersion Amasses 2.4M ETH Worth Billions

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/23 05:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007483-1.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,187.81-6.27%

The mining and investment firm has quietly vaulted into the ranks of the largest ETH holders on the planet, amassing a stake that exceeds 2% of the network’s total supply.

According to company filings, BitMine recently added 264,378 ETH to its balance sheet, taking its total stash to an eye-catching 2.4 million ETH. At current prices, the firm’s crypto and cash reserves now sit at roughly $11.4 billion, a war chest that puts it in the same conversation as the most influential players in the digital asset industry.

Ethereum’s role as the backbone of decentralized finance and smart contracts makes it a natural choice for long-term accumulation. Analysts suggest BitMine’s aggressive strategy is less about short-term speculation and more about securing influence in an ecosystem that continues to dominate blockchain innovation.

READ MORE:

Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025

“This isn’t just about holding coins,” one analyst said. “At this scale, you’re shaping liquidity, signaling institutional confidence, and positioning for a future where Ethereum remains at the center of DeFi and Web3.”

Looking ahead, BitMine has hinted it may diversify further, adding other assets or acquiring companies if conditions are favorable. For now, though, its ETH bet underscores a broader theme: institutions aren’t just dipping their toes into crypto anymore — they’re diving in headfirst.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post BitMine Immersion Amasses 2.4M ETH Worth Billions appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025