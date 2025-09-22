TLDR BMNR secures $11.4B in crypto, now world’s largest Ethereum treasury. BitMine (BMNR) now holds 2% of ETH, eyeing 5% as part of bold strategy. BMNR surges with $10.86B ETH stash, rising to global crypto power status. Ethereum-centric BMNR outpaces peers with $11.4B in diversified holdings. BMNR’s $11.4B treasury cements its lead in ETH and [...] The post BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock: Soars on $11.4B Holdings as AI and Wall Street Fuel Ethereum Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR BMNR secures $11.4B in crypto, now world’s largest Ethereum treasury. BitMine (BMNR) now holds 2% of ETH, eyeing 5% as part of bold strategy. BMNR surges with $10.86B ETH stash, rising to global crypto power status. Ethereum-centric BMNR outpaces peers with $11.4B in diversified holdings. BMNR’s $11.4B treasury cements its lead in ETH and [...] The post BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock: Soars on $11.4B Holdings as AI and Wall Street Fuel Ethereum Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock: Soars on $11.4B Holdings as AI and Wall Street Fuel Ethereum Surge

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/22 22:17
TLDR

  • BMNR secures $11.4B in crypto, now world’s largest Ethereum treasury.

  • BitMine (BMNR) now holds 2% of ETH, eyeing 5% as part of bold strategy.

  • BMNR surges with $10.86B ETH stash, rising to global crypto power status.

  • Ethereum-centric BMNR outpaces peers with $11.4B in diversified holdings.

  • BMNR’s $11.4B treasury cements its lead in ETH and fuels stock momentum.

BMNR closed at $61.29 on Friday, gaining 2.22%, but fell to $58.63 in pre-market, down 3.52%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

The company revealed $11.4 billion in combined holdings of Ethereum, Bitcoin, cash, and strategic equities. This major crypto treasury update positions BMNR as a global leader, triggering market attention and wider crypto-sector comparisons.

Ethereum Holdings Power Global Crypto Treasury Rank

BMNR announced it now holds 2,416,054 ETH, valued at $4,497 per ETH, totaling over $10.86 billion. This solidifies BMNR as the world’s largest Ethereum treasury and second-largest overall crypto treasury after Strategy Inc. BMNR’s holdings now surpass 2% of total ETH supply, marking a sharp strategic milestone.

BMNR’s push toward accumulating 5% of ETH supply stems from a long-term thesis on blockchain and decentralized finance. Leadership believes that Ethereum’s core position in AI and token economies accelerates its future relevance. The convergence of Wall Street infrastructure and blockchain innovation supports this aggressive ETH accumulation.

BMNR has directly linked its equity growth to ETH accumulation, reflecting the power law dynamic in crypto capital formation. The stock traded at $38 in August, rising above $61 after doubling ETH holdings. This synchronized growth signals investor confidence in BMNR’s ETH-centric strategy and treasury model.

Bitcoin and Cash Add Depth to Financial Reserves

BMNR holds 192 Bitcoin (BTC), enhancing its treasury diversification and total crypto position. While Ethereum dominates the portfolio, Bitcoin provides a store-of-value hedge and macro alignment. This Bitcoin position strengthens BMNR’s position within broader crypto treasury rankings.

The company also disclosed $345 million in unencumbered cash, offering both flexibility and resilience in volatile market cycles. These reserves enable operational expansion and potential strategic acquisitions without immediate dilution. The cash pile supports continued growth regardless of short-term crypto price shifts.

BMNR’s liquidity strengthens its ability to move quickly on opportunities across blockchain and AI-integrated finance. Cash and Bitcoin together provide ballast to its Ethereum-heavy treasury. This balance supports a dynamic capital structure for a rapidly scaling company.

Equity Stakes and Trading Volume Highlight Institutional Scale

BMNR also holds a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS), categorized under its “moonshots” strategy. These speculative positions aim for asymmetric upside as blockchain and AI adoption accelerate. ORBS reflects BMNR’s willingness to engage in high-conviction, innovation-driven equities.

BMNR is now the 24th most traded stock in the US, with an average 5-day daily dollar volume of $3.5 billion. According to Fundstrat and Statista data, this places it between Opendoor Technologies and Eli Lilly. BMNR’s high liquidity reflects rising institutional interest and mainstream trading activity.

The company has highlighted its rapid growth in net asset value (NAV) per share, driven by ETH gains and strategic equity positions. This growth is matched by high trading volume, underscoring strong market participation. BMNR leads crypto treasury peers in both asset growth velocity and stock liquidity.

BMNR’s latest announcement reinforces its strategy of long-term crypto accumulation and institutional participation in the Ethereum economy. As blockchain, AI, and traditional finance converge, BMNR remains at the center of a transformative market narrative. The company’s asset structure and trading dynamics suggest growing significance in global digital finance.

 

