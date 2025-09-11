BitMine makes second huge ETH grab this week, holdings hit $9.2B

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/11 14:02
Ether treasury company BitMine has expanded its investment in Ethereum by another $200 million, bringing its ETH stockpile above $9 billion.

Blockchain tech firm BitMine Immersion Technologies has added to its massive Ether holdings for the second time this week, buying $200 million worth from digital asset trust Bitgo. 

Blockchain data reviewed by Lookonchain shows BitMine purchased 46,255 Ether (ETH) across three transactions with Bitgo on Wednesday.

BitMine has the largest ETH holdings of any public company, and its two purchases this week alone almost match the amount of ETH bought by treasury firms last week, per Strategic ETH Reserve data.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Coinstats2025/09/11 14:05
