BitMine Now Holds $9B in Crypto Treasury, Fuels 1,000% Surge in WLD-Linked Stock

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has announced its cryptocurrency holdings now near $9 billion, which the firm says makes it the second-largest crypto treasury firm in the world behind Strategy (MSTR), which holds 638,460 BTC worth over $71 billion.

It also fueled a 1,000% surge in a stock looking to accumulate WLD.

The company according to a press release, holds 2.069 million ETH worth about $8.9 billion at current prices, in addition to 192 BTC and $266 million in unencumbered cash.

That brings the company’s total crypto and cash holdings to more than $9.2 billion, it said.

BMNR pivoted to an ETH treasury strategy in June and aims to accumulate 5% of the total supply of ether. It’s currently the largest ether treasury firm, with SharpLink Gaming (SBET) coming in second with a $3.6 billion ETH treasury according to StrategicETHReserve.

BitMine also announced a $20 million investment in Eightco Holdings (OCTO), a move it calls the first in its “Moonshot” investment strategy to “back bold ideas that strengthen Ethereum’s vast ecosystem.”

Eightco plans to hold worldcoin WLD$1.5248 as its primary treasury asset. The funding comes as part of its $270 million raise via a private investment in public equity (PIPE). OCTO shares are up more than 1,000% in pre-market trading.