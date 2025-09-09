BitMine Now Holds $9B in Crypto Treasury, Fuels 1,000% Surge in WLD-Linked Stock

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has announced its cryptocurrency holdings now near $9 billion, which the firm says makes it the second-largest crypto treasury firm in the world behind Strategy (MSTR), which holds 638,460 BTC worth over $71 billion.

It also fueled a 1,000% surge in a stock looking to accumulate WLD.

The company according to a press release, holds 2.069 million ETH worth about $8.9 billion at current prices, in addition to 192 BTC and $266 million in unencumbered cash.

That brings the company’s total crypto and cash holdings to more than $9.2 billion, it said.

BMNR pivoted to an ETH treasury strategy in June and aims to accumulate 5% of the total supply of ether. It’s currently the largest ether treasury firm, with SharpLink Gaming (SBET) coming in second with a $3.6 billion ETH treasury according to StrategicETHReserve.

BitMine also announced a $20 million investment in Eightco Holdings (OCTO), a move it calls the first in its “Moonshot” investment strategy to “back bold ideas that strengthen Ethereum’s vast ecosystem.”

Eightco plans to hold worldcoin WLD$1.5248 as its primary treasury asset. The funding comes as part of its $270 million raise via a private investment in public equity (PIPE). OCTO shares are up more than 1,000% in pre-market trading.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/bitmine-now-holds-usd9b-in-crypto-treasury-fuels-1-000-surge-in-wld-linked-stock

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
