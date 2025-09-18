BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/18
BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape.

Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement

Source: tradingview 

Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels!

Conclusion

BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
