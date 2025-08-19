Bitpanda launches DeFi wallet amid record revenue growth

Bitpanda has launched the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, supporting over 5,000 tokens across major blockchains, just over a week after reporting record financial performance.

Summary
  • New Bitpanda DeFi Wallet supports 5,000+ tokens across multiple blockchain networks.
  • Launch comes on the heels of Bitpanda’s record $426M in revenue reported earlier this month.

In a press release shared with crypto.news, Bitpanda — one of Europe’s leading crypto platforms offering over 3,200 digital assets — has launched the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, the second product in its Web3 suite.

The wallet allows users to trade, earn, and manage digital assets across multiple chains without leaving the app. At launch, it supports over 5,000 tokens and multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (POL), BNB Chain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), Optimism (OP), Base (BASE), and Arbitrum (ARB).

Key features include:

  • Multi-chain DeFi access with more networks planned
  • Smart swaps across 5,000+ tokens with optimized pricing
  • Self-custodial wallet with optional Bitpanda Backup for secure recovery
  • Curated DeFi yield pools, reviewed for transparency
  • Sponsored gas fees on select Layer 2 networks
  • Seamless integration with existing Bitpanda accounts, enabling transfers without manual address input

Bitpanda will also soon launch a Web3-native loyalty program, where users can earn points via onchain actions, with staked Vision (VSN) tokens acting as multipliers to maximize rewards — including exclusive perks and early access to new products.

Recent milestones for Bitpanda

The launch of the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet builds on a series of major milestones and strategic moves by the company.

Earlier this month, Bitpanda posted its strongest financial performance to date, generating $426 million in operating revenue, up 162% from the year before, driven by new partnerships and its growing range of regulated offerings.

The company also secured a MiCA license from Germany’s BaFin in January, enabling operations across all 27 EU member states under a unified regulatory framework, and obtained a broker-dealer license in Dubai, marking its first fully licensed expansion outside Europe.

