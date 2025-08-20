Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future

Vienna, Austria, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire

  • The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is the second product in the Bitpanda Web3 suite, designed to bring real utility to the onchain world
  • Built to be simple enough for beginners, and powerful enough for experienced users
  • The wallet combines onchain flexibility with Bitpanda’s trusted security standards
  • Users can now trade, earn, and interact with DeFi across multiple chains – without ever leaving the app

Bitpanda, Europe’s leading crypto innovator, has launched the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, the next step in its Web3 expansion. The wallet is designed to give users simple, secure, and seamless access to the world of decentralised finance, whether they’re exploring Web3 for the first time or are already deeply involved in the onchain community.

Bitpanda has already helped millions of Europeans take control of their financial future and now wants to offer the same secure and intuitive access to Web3. Most importantly, Bitpanda’s Web3 design ethos is centred around shaping Web3 to meet users where they are today, instead of pushing them to adapt to complex new technologies that offer no clear benefits. 

The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet provides everything users need to trade, earn, and manage assets onchain across major blockchain networks, all from a single, intuitive app. At launch, the wallet will support over 5,000 tokens, and multiple chains including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum.

Unlike traditional wallets, the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is fully integrated into the existing Bitpanda ecosystem. Users can move assets between their Bitpanda account and their DeFi Wallet in just a few taps, without manual address inputs and the risk of costly mistakes. The optional Bitpanda Backup feature removes the need to manage seed phrases manually – users retain full control with the option to recover their wallet securely.

Key Features at Launch:

  • Access to DeFi across 8 major chains with more coming soon
  • 5,000+ tokens available for swap with smart routing for best pricing
  • Self-custodial wallet with optional Bitpanda Backup for secure recovery
  • Curated DeFi yield pools, reviewed by Bitpanda for transparency to offer a balance between potential returns and risk transparency
  • Sponsored gas fees on select Layer 2 networks
  • One-click swaps, no manual address inputs
  • Seamless integration with Bitpanda accounts

In the coming weeks, Bitpanda will launch its Web3-native loyalty programme, powered by the Vision (VSN) token. Users will be able to earn points by completing simple onchain quests – such as trading or earning – which will determine their position on a leaderboard. A user’s rank will directly influence their rewards.

The Vision token will serve as a multiplier: the more VSN users stake, the more points they’ll receive for each action. Designed to reward meaningful engagement, the programme will offer not just airdrops but also exclusive perks and early access to future Bitpanda products.

Making Web3 Work for Everyone

The launch of the Bitpanda Web3 Wallet marks a significant step in Bitpanda’s long-term strategy to give investors the tools they need to fast-track their financial freedom. While others have built for developers and insiders, Bitpanda is building for the next 10 million users. The users who demand clarity, compliance, and control.

Bitpanda Web3 is not about chasing hype. It’s about building the infrastructure for real, usable, trusted digital ownership – starting with a wallet that actually makes sense.

Disclaimer:

The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is a non-custodial blockchain application offered by Bitpanda Web3 FZCO, a member within the Bitpanda Group. Bitpanda Web3 FZCO is not authorised to provide any regulated services in any jurisdictions.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 3,200 digital assets, including more than 600 crypto assets and numerous stocks, ETFs, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by almost 7 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries, and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Dubai, London, Malta, Milan, and Zurich.

www.bitpanda.com | X | Facebook | Instagram

Contact

Bitpanda PR
Bitpanda
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/bitpanda-launches-defi-wallet-to-power-europes-journey-to-an-onchain-future/

