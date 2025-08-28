Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/28 19:13
Bitcoin
BTC$112,985.35+1.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254+2.95%

TLDR:

  • Bitplanet, formerly SGA, rebrands and launches South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury with $40M capital.
  • The firm will deploy $40M into BTC on day one, signaling growing institutional crypto adoption in Korea.
  • Asia Strategy Partners leads the investment, enabling the launch of Korea’s first institutional BTC firm.
  • The move follows regional trends of firms embracing Bitcoin reserves amid rising demand for digital assets.

South Korea has seen a new player step into the Bitcoin space. Bitplanet has launched as the nation’s first institutional treasury built around BTC. 

The firm comes from a rebrand of SGA, backed by Asia Strategy Partners. Its launch includes an immediate plan to deploy $40 million into Bitcoin reserves. The move positions Korea alongside other Asian markets where corporations are beginning to hold crypto on their balance sheets

Rebranding and Bitcoin Strategy in One Move

Bitplanet emerged from a freshly rebranded SGA. Asia Strategy Partners secured a 62 percent stake and pushed the change. 

The outfit now plans to pour $40 million into Bitcoin reserves on launch day. It’s more than a rename. It shows intent. A shift from a tech provider into a Bitcoin treasury firm designed for institutional use.

Paul Lee, co-founder of Lobo Ventures, said at Bitcoin Asia 2025 that the firm will build custody and asset-management capabilities around BTC. Everything is structured to be debt-free. The team says they want flexibility and strength without leverage.

Korea Joins Institutional Crypto Trend with Price-Aware Strategy

This launch lands amid a broader push in Asia toward corporate Bitcoin reserves. K Wave Media in Korea recently revealed plans for a $1 billion crypto treasury, with a big chunk earmarked for BTC. It echoes Metaplanet’s aggressive BTC buys in Japan, and other firms are also taking note.

Bitplanet says its structure and backing offer a transparent roadmap for future products and operations. Regulatory scrutiny still hangs over crypto in South Korea, though. Volatility and compliance risks aren’t gone. Bitplanet will need strong risk management from the start.

The post Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000268+0.37%
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.26%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003566+12.49%
Chainlink
LINK$23.95-0.78%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708-6.34%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Partager
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.16076+1.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.