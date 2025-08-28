Bitplanet Unveils South Korea’s First Institutional Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40 Million Buy

Bitplanet has launched what it says is South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin treasury company, according to statements issued on 28 August

The Seoul-based firm plans to purchase about US$40 million worth of Bitcoin on the venture’s first day of operations, positioning the company to manage digital-asset reserves on behalf of corporate and other large clients.

