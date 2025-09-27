Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/27 19:30
Bittensor
TAO$300.71+2.01%
1
1$0.008331-2.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186+2.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.12257+2.31%
Bittensor
  • Bittensor slipped 1.79% to $299.61, holding a $2.98 billion market capitalization.
  •  TAO has broken a symmetrical triangle, with $250–$225 regarded as critical short-term support.
  •  Volume of derivatives trading declined 31.99% to $223.12 million, while open interest was unchanged at $275.79 million.

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token.

Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which have the potential to determine its short-term direction in price. The trading volume per day was $189.79 million, and the project has a $2.98 billion market capitalization with a 0.08% market share.

Source: TradingView

Market observers highlight that TAO recently broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern, a situation oftentimes found just before sharp changes in direction. After a failed backtest, the price was rejected, an indicator of possible short-term future weakness.

Bittensor Faces Critical $250–$225 Zone

According to the analyst CryptoPulse post, the value of Bittensor may continue to decline should the overall correction in the market continue. The technicals are suggesting the $250–$225 range as a possible area of interest here. This point could attract renewed interest among buyers, potentially serving as support for a rally back.

Source: X

Meanwhile, technical analysts advise market participants to watch out for a clean confirmation before entering new entries. Since the sentiment remains cautious, all eyes remain on whether Bittensor stabilises around major support or corrects steeply in the next sessions.

Also Read | Bitcoin Cash Surges: Will BCH Break $603 Resistance or Fall Below $539?

Bittensor’s derivatives market shows volume weakness

Bittensor derivatives market records a slight dip in the level of activity. Open interest declined 0.09% to take it down to $275.79 million, suggesting that investors are maintaining their positions with only minimal changes. Meanwhile, volume declined more considerably by 31.99% to $223.12 million, registering smaller short-term interest and cautious trading activity.

Source: CoinGlass

For the Open Interest Weighted indicator, it is 0.0056%, pointing to a relatively stable situation with non-extreme leverage buildup. This also indicates investors with neutral outlooks on TAO’s future direction, expecting a more robust trend before making bigger commitments.

Source: CoinGlass

Also Read | Ethereum’s $4,000 Support: Will It Trigger a Major Price Surge or a Setback?

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002934-2.20%
Aster
ASTER$2.0534+10.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Partager
Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

PANews reported on September 18 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform that the number of ETF listings doubled after the US SEC implemented universal ETF listing standards. Therefore, after the new regulations are introduced, it is likely that more than 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months. Earlier today, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved universal listing standards to speed up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs .
Union
U$0.010402-1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07517+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 13:51
Partager
Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience

Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience

The United States Federal Reserve has initiated its first interest rate reduction of 2025, slashing rates by 25 basis points. This move, anticipated by many observers, aligns with the ongoing monetary policies set by the Federal Reserve.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience
Movement
MOVE$0.1098+1.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience

Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World

UK FCA May Exempt Crypto Firms from Key TradFi Rules — What’s at Stake?