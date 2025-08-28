Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash?

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/28 03:01
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01315-2.08%
Edge
EDGE$0.4308-3.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15732-3.41%

The token, which currently holds a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, has slipped into a crucial support range that traders say could define its next major trend.

Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlighted TAO’s recent dip back into a long-standing support zone, noting that the current levels are “interesting” for potential accumulation.

Technical charts show TAO consolidating near $330–$335 after a steady decline throughout August. If this zone holds, traders suggest a rebound toward the $370–$400 range may follow. However, a breakdown could open the door for a retest of deeper support around $275.

Indicators remain mixed. The 30-minute chart shows relative strength (RSI) hovering near 47, signaling neutrality, while the MACD lines are flattening after bearish momentum earlier this month. This reflects the cautious stance among traders as the market waits for confirmation of TAO’s next move.

READ MORE:

Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

Despite price weakness, Bittensor’s fundamentals remain a talking point. The project continues to be one of the largest AI-related crypto networks by market cap, securing strong community engagement and ranking #35 among all digital assets.

With TAO at a technical crossroads, market participants are closely watching whether buyers can defend the $330 zone or if a deeper correction toward $275 is in store. The coming days may prove decisive for the token’s short-term trajectory.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash? appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07531+0.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5437-0.14%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-1.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9795-1.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Partager
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war