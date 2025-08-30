Bittensor Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will TAO Price Record A 2X Surge?

Story Highlights

The live price of the TAO token is $ 323.43886543 .

. Bittensor price may reach a high of $779.00 in 2025.

With a potential surge, this altcoin may reach a high of $5,915.54 by 2030.

Bittensor is proving to be one of the most exciting projects in the crypto and AI world. After a big price surge in early 2025 during the AI investment boom, TAO’s price dropped back to the same price it had in mid-2024. But despite the volatility, the token continues to push forward, refining its technology and expanding its ecosystem.

Contrarily, Libertex has officially listed TAO in its CFD lineup, making the token easier to trade and more accessible to a wider audience. The listing allows traders to engage with TAO through leveraged products. With CFDs now available, TAO could see stronger liquidity as market participants gain more ways to enter, boosting exposure for the project across global markets.

Read the detailed Bittensor price prediction 2025, 2026-2030 to see where the AI-powered crypto price is headed.

Cryptocurrency Bittensor Token TAO Price $ 323.43886543 1.01% 1.01% Market cap $ 3,158,070,301.7587 Circulating Supply 9,764,040.8723 Trading Volume $ 108,516,771.6506 All-time high $767.68 on 11th April 2024 All-time low $30.40 on 14th May 2023

Bittensor Price Prediction 2025

A major event is set for December 2025 when Bittensor will undergo its first halving, cutting daily TAO emissions from 7,200 to 3,600. This scarcity model mirrors Bitcoin but is tailored for AI adoption timelines. Institutional moves, such as Oblong Inc.’s $8 million TAO acquisition and increased staking by TAO Synergies, show confidence in its potential, though such concentrated buying may cause market swings.

A major part of the token lies in its incentive model. Every day, 7,200 TAO are emitted, with 18% flowing directly to subnet creators, which are like mini AI apps or services on the Bittensor network. Big firms are also starting to pay attention: Nasdaq-listed companies like Synaptogenix and Oblong have acquired $17.5 million worth of TAO since June 2025, mirroring the strategic moves MicroStrategy made with Bitcoin.

On an optimistic note, the TAO coin price could surge to a maximum of $779.00 during 2025. However, stricter regulation or a bearish action could result in this AI token losing momentum. With this, the price may conclude the year with a potential low of $259.67. Considering the buying and selling pressure, the average price could land at $519.33.

Year Potential Low Potential Average Potential High 2025 $259.67 $519.33 $779.00

Bittensor (TAO) Price Analysis 2026 – 2030

Year Potential Low ($) Potential Average ($) Potential High ($) 2026 $389.50 $779.00 $1,168.50 2027 $584.25 $1,168.50 $1,752.75 2028 $876.38 $1,752.75 $2,629.13 2029 $1,314.57 $2,629.13 $3,943.69 2030 $1,971.85 $3,943.69 $5,915.54

TAO Price Action 2026

The Bittensor crypto can record a potential high of $1,168.50 in 2026, with a potential low of $389.50. This could result in it experiencing an average price of $779.

Bittensor TAO Price Prediction 2027

Looking forward to 2027, the TAO price may record a low of $584.25, with a potential high of $1,752.75, and an average forecast price of $1,168.50.

TAO Price Projection 2028

Furthermore, the Bittensor Price for 2028 projects values between $876.38 and $1,752.75. With this, the average price could land at around $2,629.13.

Bittensor Crypto Price Prediction 2029

TAO coin price could conclude 2029 with a potential high of $3,943.69, and a potential low of $1,314.57, with an average price of $2,629.13.

TAO Price Prediction 2030

During 2030, the Bittensor token may record its lowest price at $1,971.85, with a potential high of $3,943.69, and an average trading price of $5,915.54.

Market Analysis

Firm Name 2025 2026 2030 Wallet Investor $900.18 $1,215.11 – priceprediction.net $565.20 $829.31 $3,625 DigitalCoinPrice $1,211.42 $1,672.52 $3,586.02

CoinPedia’s Bittensor Price Prediction

CoinPedia’s price prediction for the TAO token suggests that this crypto may record a new all-time high (ATH) during the upcoming AltSeason. The Bittensor Price projection for 2025 predicts a high of $259.67, with an average price of $779.00.

Year Potential Low Potential Average Potential High 2025 $259.67 $519.33 $779.00

