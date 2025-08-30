Bittensor Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will TAO Price Record A 2X Surge?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/30 18:23
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000592-0.06%
Bittensor
TAO$324.35+1.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+2.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275+4.93%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01767-32.53%
Bittensor Price Prediction

The post Bittensor Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will TAO Price Record A 2X Surge? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Story Highlights

  • The live price of the TAO token is  $ 323.43886543.
  • Bittensor price may reach a high of $779.00 in 2025.
  • With a potential surge, this altcoin may reach a high of $5,915.54 by 2030.

Bittensor is proving to be one of the most exciting projects in the crypto and AI world. After a big price surge in early 2025 during the AI investment boom, TAO’s price dropped back to the same price it had in mid-2024. But despite the volatility, the token continues to push forward, refining its technology and expanding its ecosystem.

Contrarily, Libertex has officially listed TAO in its CFD lineup, making the token easier to trade and more accessible to a wider audience. The listing allows traders to engage with TAO through leveraged products. With CFDs now available, TAO could see stronger liquidity as market participants gain more ways to enter, boosting exposure for the project across global markets.

Read the detailed Bittensor price prediction 2025, 2026-2030 to see where the AI-powered crypto price is headed.

Table of Contents

  • Overview
  • Bittensor Price Prediction 2025
  • Bittensor (TAO) Price Analysis 2026 – 2030
  • TAO Price Action 2026
  • Bittensor TAO Price Prediction 2027
  • TAO Price Projection 2028
  • Bittensor Crypto Price Prediction 2029
  • TAO Price Prediction 2030
  • Market Analysis
  • CoinPedia’s Bittensor Price Prediction
  • FAQs

Overview

CryptocurrencyBittensor
TokenTAO
Price $ 323.43886543 top gainer 1.01%
Market cap $ 3,158,070,301.7587
Circulating Supply 9,764,040.8723
Trading Volume  $ 108,516,771.6506
All-time high$767.68 on 11th April 2024
All-time low$30.40 on 14th May 2023

Bittensor Price Prediction 2025

A major event is set for December 2025 when Bittensor will undergo its first halving, cutting daily TAO emissions from 7,200 to 3,600. This scarcity model mirrors Bitcoin but is tailored for AI adoption timelines. Institutional moves, such as Oblong Inc.’s $8 million TAO acquisition and increased staking by TAO Synergies, show confidence in its potential, though such concentrated buying may cause market swings.

A major part of the token lies in its incentive model. Every day, 7,200 TAO are emitted, with 18% flowing directly to subnet creators, which are like mini AI apps or services on the Bittensor network. Big firms are also starting to pay attention: Nasdaq-listed companies like Synaptogenix and Oblong have acquired $17.5 million worth of TAO since June 2025, mirroring the strategic moves MicroStrategy made with Bitcoin.

On an optimistic note, the TAO coin price could surge to a maximum of $779.00 during 2025. However, stricter regulation or a bearish action could result in this AI token losing momentum. With this, the price may conclude the year with a potential low of $259.67. Considering the buying and selling pressure, the average price could land at $519.33.

YearPotential LowPotential Average Potential High
2025$259.67$519.33$779.00

Also, read our FET Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030!

Bittensor (TAO) Price Analysis 2026 – 2030

YearPotential Low ($)Potential Average ($) Potential High ($)
2026$389.50$779.00$1,168.50
2027$584.25$1,168.50$1,752.75
2028$876.38$1,752.75$2,629.13
2029$1,314.57$2,629.13$3,943.69
2030$1,971.85$3,943.69$5,915.54

TAO Price Action 2026

The Bittensor crypto can record a potential high of $1,168.50 in 2026, with a potential low of $389.50. This could result in it experiencing an average price of $779.

Bittensor TAO Price Prediction 2027

Looking forward to 2027, the TAO price may record a low of $584.25, with a potential high of $1,752.75, and an average forecast price of $1,168.50.

TAO Price Projection 2028

Furthermore, the Bittensor Price for 2028 projects values between $876.38 and $1,752.75. With this, the average price could land at around $2,629.13.

Bittensor Crypto Price Prediction 2029

TAO coin price could conclude 2029 with a potential high of $3,943.69, and a potential low of $1,314.57, with an average price of $2,629.13.

TAO Price Prediction 2030

During 2030, the Bittensor token may record its lowest price at $1,971.85, with a potential high of $3,943.69, and an average trading price of $5,915.54.

Market Analysis

Firm Name202520262030
Wallet Investor$900.18$1,215.11
priceprediction.net$565.20$829.31$3,625
DigitalCoinPrice$1,211.42$1,672.52$3,586.02

CoinPedia’s Bittensor Price Prediction

CoinPedia’s price prediction for the TAO token suggests that this crypto may record a new all-time high (ATH) during the upcoming AltSeason. The Bittensor Price projection for 2025 predicts a high of $259.67, with an average price of $779.00.

YearPotential LowPotential Average Potential High
2025$259.67$519.33$779.00

Read our Gnosis Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030!

FAQs

How to buy Bittensor (TAO)?

One can buy, hold, or sell TAO tokens by creating an account on a centralized or decentralized crypto exchange.

Is Bittensor good to buy?

Yes, this project has aligned many exciting upgrades and features. This makes this altcoin a good buy for the long-term perspective.

How high could TAO go?

The Bittensor price could reach a maximum of $779 in 2025.

Where can I buy Tao Bittensor?

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) token is available for buying and selling on all major centralized and decentralized platforms.

What will be the maximum and minimum price of TAO by 2030?

With a potential surge, this altcoin could range between $2,473 and $3,106 during 2030.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program