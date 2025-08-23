Bitwise Analyst: Bitcoin May Climb to $1.3 Million by 2035

Par : PANews
2025/08/23 08:22
MAY
MAY$0.04932+5.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.16933+0.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073--%

PANews reported on August 23rd that, according to Coindesk, Bitwise analysts predicted in a report that Bitcoin could become the best-performing institutional asset over the next 10 years, with its price climbing to $1.3 million by 2035. Bitwise's new price forecast implies a compound annual growth rate of 28.3%, a return that would exceed most traditional assets. However, the firm warned that even if volatility trends lower than in past cycles, it will remain a defining characteristic of the market.

Analysts led by Matt Hougan wrote that three forces will drive adoption and price increases. The first catalyst is Bitcoin's continued rise as an institutional asset. The second is the growing demand for exposure to hard assets in an inflationary environment, and the third is the fixed nature of its new supply.

Bitwise also stated that the theory of Bitcoin's "historical four-year cycle" is no longer relevant. Despite this, the firm warned investors to expect significant drawdowns. The biggest risks include regulatory changes, legislative shifts in major markets, and challenges posed by relatively new assets with limited historical data. Furthermore, quantum computing and other technological threats have garnered attention, but Bitwise considers them secondary concerns.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035-1.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003552+2.95%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01874+1.46%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Partager
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Partager
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,703.14+2.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44+6.40%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003176+11.75%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh