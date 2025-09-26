Certainly! Here’s a professional rewrite of the article, following your instructions: — In a move reflecting the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, asset manager Bitwise has filed plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the token associated with the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX). This initiative marks a significant step toward [...]Certainly! Here’s a professional rewrite of the article, following your instructions: — In a move reflecting the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, asset manager Bitwise has filed plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the token associated with the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX). This initiative marks a significant step toward [...]

Bitwise Bids for Spot Hyperliquid ETF Amid DEX Competition

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/26 11:56
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-22.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-2.93%
FUND
FUND$0.023+34.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01149-2.62%
Bitwise Bids For Spot Hyperliquid Etf Amid Dex Competition

Certainly! Here’s a professional rewrite of the article, following your instructions:

In a move reflecting the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, asset manager Bitwise has filed plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the token associated with the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX). This initiative marks a significant step toward broader mainstream acceptance of crypto derivatives and on-chain futures, especially as competition heats up among perpetual futures platforms.

  • Bitwise files to launch an ETF holding Hyperliquid (HYPE), a token linked to decentralized futures trading protocols.
  • The ETF aims to offer direct exposure to Hyperliquid’s token, integrating in-kind creation and redemption features.
  • The filing signals a strategic move amid rising competition between decentralized perpetual futures DEXs, particularly against Aster.
  • Regulatory approval may take up to 240 days, pending SEC review of the filing.
  • Recent market shifts show increased activity and open interest on competing platforms, highlighting ongoing industry dynamism.

Asset management firm Bitwise has initiated a regulatory process to launch an ETF that will directly hold and track the value of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token—a move reflecting the increasing sophistication of crypto investment vehicles. The proposed product aims to mirror the performance of Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange platform known for its token that offers fee discounts and blockchain-related utility.

The filing, recently submitted to the SEC, does not specify the trading venue, ticker symbol, or fee structure at this stage. However, it underscores the ETF’s intent to provide in-kind creation and redemption capabilities, enabling investors to exchange shares for HYPE tokens directly. This mechanism, authorized by the SEC in July, is designed to make crypto ETFs more efficient and cost-effective.

The venture emerges when perpetual futures DEXs are experiencing heightened rivalry. Earlier this month, Aster, a prominent platform on the BNB Chain, set new records in trading volume, surpassing $70 billion at its peak—more than tripling Hyperliquid’s $10 billion volume in recent days. The platform’s open interest soared past $1.15 billion, evidencing robust institutional and retail activity and positioning Aster as a major competitor.

Meanwhile, the HYPE token’s open interest has slightly declined, down 1.85% over the past 24 hours to approximately $2.2 billion, with its trading price settling at around $42.50. These shifts suggest a highly active market landscape, reflecting both the opportunities and volatility present within blockchain-based derivatives.

The SEC’s recent approval of in-kind redemption features aligns with initiatives to streamline crypto ETF listings and improve liquidity efficiency in the crypto markets. Despite this progress, the filing notes that no Hyperliquid futures contracts are currently registered with the CFTC, indicating potential regulatory hurdles ahead.

As regulators continue to evaluate cryptocurrency investment products, industry participants remain optimistic about integrating decentralized platforms into mainstream finance, bolstered by innovations such as in-kind redemptions and institutional-grade ETFs. The forthcoming approval of Bitwise’s ETF could mark a pivotal milestone in this evolving space.

This article was originally published as Bitwise Bids for Spot Hyperliquid ETF Amid DEX Competition on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57617-11.13%
Plasma
XPL$1.3019+550.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,924.61-2.07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Partager
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261.88-1.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01697+13.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001527-4.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Partager
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
READY
READY$0.018-4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance