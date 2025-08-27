Bitwise Breaks Ground with First-Ever Spot Chainlink ETF Application

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/27 17:12
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005619+7.95%
Chainlink
LINK$24.36+4.59%
Everscale
EVER$0.0095-6.03%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
  • Bitwise filed a preliminary prospectus for a Chainlink ETF during a period of regulatory delays.
  • The ETF could expand institutional exposure to Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network.

Bitwise Investment Advisers has filed a preliminary prospectus of a Chainlink (LINK) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The listing comes as other altcoin ETF applications are being slowly processed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), yet funds are unwilling to admit defeat.

The filing, submitted as an S-1 prospectus, is a cash-settled Chainlink ETF in which Coinbase Custody is the token custodian. Although the Trust retains the right to settle with investors in cash and in-kind, the overall industry practice is cash settlement, which is simpler than wallet management and self-custody.

The news temporarily reversed the correction, and LINK restarted its rise toward the $24 mark after earlier losses. As of this writing, LINK rose to $24.16, which is 4.39% higher than LINK on the day, according to CoinGecko. Spot trading turnover decreased by 14.3% to $3.8 billion, with futures and options open interest declining by 5% to $1.7 billion accordig to Coinglass data.

The filing also came shortly after the SEC extended its review of WisdomTree and during a larger backdrop of revaluation of securities after the use of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Analysts have reported that the case is gaining steam toward single-token altcoin products.

Expanding Institutional Exposure Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

The filing follows other proposals by Bitwise to list ETFs focusing on Solana, XRP, and NEAR. The inclusion highlights the plan of providing investors with regulated exposure to tokens that fuel the blockchain infrastructure, as opposed to focusing on speculative demand.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, Stocking pointed to the move’s significance, as it allows institutions to obtain regulated access to decentralized oracle technology more easily. The addition to the index signals the lofty position among U.S.-based crypto assets by market capitalisation and its prominence in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives.

The Grayscale Chainlink Trust is the only major investment vehicle dedicated to LINK. It has approximately $29 million in assets. Trust has traditionally faced poor liquidity and constant breaches of market value. An ETF would potentially fill those gaps by providing a more efficient price tracking and a more liquid secondary market.

Chainlink’s Growing Role in Blockchain Infrastructure

Chainlink was launched in 2019 as a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data. Its oracles enable trillions of dollars of smart contract value in DeFi, non-fungible tokens, games, and enterprise applications.

The network hosts thousands of projects and provides key services, including price feeds, random number generation, and cross-chain interoperability. The native token, LINK, plays an important role in rewarding node operators and securing oracle services, which makes LINK have a practical use besides speculation.

The open interest in LINK derivatives has recently jumped to nearly $900 million and then leveled off, representing a combination of speculative trading and increased institutional interest. The proposed Chainlink ETF would be the first such effort in the United States to route institutional funds into an oracle network token directly. 

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.27+9.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02737+3.59%
Partager
PANews2025/07/11 09:36
Partager
Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This &quot;fiscal dominance&quot; situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007801+54.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04506+0.55%
Partager
PANews2025/04/01 18:20
Partager
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
MemeCore
M$0.42216-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01622+2.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05763+0.98%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC and currently holds a total of 957.5 BTC

SOL Strategies Tops $1B Delegated SOL as 7,000 Wallets Back its Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting