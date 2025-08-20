The post Bitwise CIO Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform All Assets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer has predicted that Bitcoin will beat all other major assets in performance over the next decade. He expects the cryptocurrency to deliver an average annual growth rate of 28.3% during this period. The forecast highlights growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as both an investment and a store of value. According to Bitwise, this growth outlook positions Bitcoin as one of the strongest opportunities in the financial markets for the coming years.
