Bitwise CIO says institutions mull adding Bitcoin to portfolios

Key Takeaways

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said that institutions managing trillions of dollars are considering adding Bitcoin to their portfolios.

Over 60% of institutional investors in the US are planning to increase Bitcoin exposure, according to recent industry reports.

Major financial firms including pension funds and endowments oversee more than $100 trillion in global assets.

Bitwise reported over $15 billion in assets under management as of early September. Bitcoin is currently valued at around $2.2 trillion by market capitalization.