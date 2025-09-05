Bitwise debuts Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana ETPs on Switzerland’s main stock exchange

Key Takeaways

  • Bitwise listed five new crypto ETPs, including those tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, on Switzerland’s SIX Exchange.
  • The ETPs are fully backed by digital assets and provide increased investment options for European investors.

Bitwise Asset Management listed five flagship crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Switzerland’s main stock exchange, the company announced Thursday.

Of the new listings, four are tied to the largest crypto assets by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. These include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP.

Bitwise also listed the MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP, which tracks the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index. The index, managed by MSCI and rebalanced quarterly, covers more than 90% of the total investable cryptocurrency market capitalization.

The move is expected to expand the digital asset manager’s presence in European markets, where demand for crypto investment products is growing and changing regulations are creating new opportunities for crypto investment.

The UK is set to ease retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes next month after more than three years of restricting such products over concerns about consumer risk and market volatility.

The ETPs are fully backed by their respective digital assets, stored in institutional-grade cold storage custody, and feature a physical redemption mechanism similar to precious metal ETCs.

The new listings come amid Bitwise’s growth, with client assets climbing to $15 billion across 40 investment products in August 2025, a 200% increase from October 2024.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-crypto-etp-launch-switzerland/

