The post Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 13:03 Hyperliquid's HYPE token is drawing fresh attention after asset manager Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing for a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF. The move marks a major step toward bringing DeFi derivatives into regulated investment channels and could become a key driver of HYPE's next price leg. Institutional Access Gains Traction An ETF approval would allow traditional investors direct exposure to HYPE through familiar market infrastructure, expanding liquidity and reinforcing the project's profile within mainstream finance. Analysts argue that even the filing itself signals growing confidence in Hyperliquid's positioning as a leader in decentralized derivatives. Alongside the ETF push, Hyperion DeFi has expanded its treasury by $10 million, bringing its total holdings above 1.7 million tokens. This combination of institutional activity is strengthening sentiment that HYPE is building a durable foundation for growth. Price Projections Point Higher Market watchers are closely linking the ETF narrative to technical outlooks. Analyst Ali Charts recently highlighted a "golden zone" of support, with HYPE consolidating near $42. If this base holds, he projects a climb toward $55. Other forecasts, including one from CoinGape, suggest the possibility of a move as high as $72 over the medium term. Setting the Stage The interplay between regulatory filings, treasury expansion, and technical structure suggests that HYPE's trajectory is increasingly tied to institutional adoption. For traders and investors, the Bitwise ETF effort may prove to be the catalyst that turns consolidation into a breakout.