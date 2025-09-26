The post Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 13:03 Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is drawing fresh attention after asset manager Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing for a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF. The move marks a major step toward bringing DeFi derivatives into regulated investment channels and could become a key driver of HYPE’s next price leg. Institutional Access Gains Traction An ETF approval would allow traditional investors direct exposure to HYPE through familiar market infrastructure, expanding liquidity and reinforcing the project’s profile within mainstream finance. Analysts argue that even the filing itself signals growing confidence in Hyperliquid’s positioning as a leader in decentralized derivatives. Alongside the ETF push, Hyperion DeFi has expanded its treasury by $10 million, bringing its total holdings above 1.7 million tokens. This combination of institutional activity is strengthening sentiment that HYPE is building a durable foundation for growth. Price Projections Point Higher Market watchers are closely linking the ETF narrative to technical outlooks. Analyst Ali Charts recently highlighted a “golden zone” of support, with HYPE consolidating near $42. If this base holds, he projects a climb toward $55. Other forecasts, including one from CoinGape, suggest the possibility of a move as high as $72 over the medium term. Setting the Stage The interplay between regulatory filings, treasury expansion, and technical structure suggests that HYPE’s trajectory is increasingly tied to institutional adoption. For traders and investors, the Bitwise ETF effort may prove to be the catalyst that turns consolidation into a breakout. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With… The post Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 13:03 Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is drawing fresh attention after asset manager Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing for a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF. The move marks a major step toward bringing DeFi derivatives into regulated investment channels and could become a key driver of HYPE’s next price leg. Institutional Access Gains Traction An ETF approval would allow traditional investors direct exposure to HYPE through familiar market infrastructure, expanding liquidity and reinforcing the project’s profile within mainstream finance. Analysts argue that even the filing itself signals growing confidence in Hyperliquid’s positioning as a leader in decentralized derivatives. Alongside the ETF push, Hyperion DeFi has expanded its treasury by $10 million, bringing its total holdings above 1.7 million tokens. This combination of institutional activity is strengthening sentiment that HYPE is building a durable foundation for growth. Price Projections Point Higher Market watchers are closely linking the ETF narrative to technical outlooks. Analyst Ali Charts recently highlighted a “golden zone” of support, with HYPE consolidating near $42. If this base holds, he projects a climb toward $55. Other forecasts, including one from CoinGape, suggest the possibility of a move as high as $72 over the medium term. Setting the Stage The interplay between regulatory filings, treasury expansion, and technical structure suggests that HYPE’s trajectory is increasingly tied to institutional adoption. For traders and investors, the Bitwise ETF effort may prove to be the catalyst that turns consolidation into a breakout. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With…

Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 18:04
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.46+2.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016594+3.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01153-1.95%
1
1$0.008577-31.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1094-1.97%
Altcoins
  • 26 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:03

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is drawing fresh attention after asset manager Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing for a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF.

The move marks a major step toward bringing DeFi derivatives into regulated investment channels and could become a key driver of HYPE’s next price leg.

Institutional Access Gains Traction

An ETF approval would allow traditional investors direct exposure to HYPE through familiar market infrastructure, expanding liquidity and reinforcing the project’s profile within mainstream finance. Analysts argue that even the filing itself signals growing confidence in Hyperliquid’s positioning as a leader in decentralized derivatives.

Alongside the ETF push, Hyperion DeFi has expanded its treasury by $10 million, bringing its total holdings above 1.7 million tokens. This combination of institutional activity is strengthening sentiment that HYPE is building a durable foundation for growth.

Price Projections Point Higher

Market watchers are closely linking the ETF narrative to technical outlooks. Analyst Ali Charts recently highlighted a “golden zone” of support, with HYPE consolidating near $42. If this base holds, he projects a climb toward $55. Other forecasts, including one from CoinGape, suggest the possibility of a move as high as $72 over the medium term.

Setting the Stage

The interplay between regulatory filings, treasury expansion, and technical structure suggests that HYPE’s trajectory is increasingly tied to institutional adoption. For traders and investors, the Bitwise ETF effort may prove to be the catalyst that turns consolidation into a breakout.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

