Quick Highlights

Bitwise filed with the SEC for the first U.S. spot Chainlink ETF

The ETF will invest directly in LINK and use Coinbase Custody

Chainlink jumped 2.3% after the ETF filing announcement

Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF

Bitwise has submitted a proposal to the U.S. SEC to launch a Chainlink (LINK) spot ETF — marking the first such product in the U.S. market. The move signals growing institutional interest in Chainlink and altcoins more broadly, just as regulators begin to warm up to more crypto-based financial products.

According to the filing, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF will invest directly in LINK, giving investors exposure to the token without the need to hold it themselves. This structure classifies it as a spot ETF, meaning it tracks the actual price of Chainlink, not futures or derivatives.

How the ETF Will Work

The fund’s custodian will be Coinbase Custody Trust Company, while the exchange (still undisclosed) will act as the primary agent. Shares in the fund will be issued and redeemed in cash, mirroring the process used by other spot ETFs.

Although the filing does not include details on staking, the SEC has previously clarified that staking does not necessarily violate securities regulations. This leaves the door open for possible future updates.

Notably, the exchange name and product ticker have not been revealed, but that hasn’t stopped investor speculation from heating up.

LINK Price Reacts to the News

Following the announcement, Chainlink’s price rose 4.02% on the daily chart.

Source: TradingView

While modest, the price action reflects optimism around increased institutional access to Chainlink through regulated investment products. If approved, this ETF could mark a major milestone in the asset’s evolution.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the 21Shares Chainlink ETP, currently the largest LINK-based fund, has $49.5 million in assets under management.

Institutional interest in altcoins continues to grow. Just recently, Grayscale Investments filed to convert its AVAX trust into a spot ETF, signaling a broader trend of asset managers positioning themselves for an altcoin-friendly future.