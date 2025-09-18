Bitwise Files for Stablecoin and Tokenization ETF Amid Growing Crypto Market

Bitwise files for a new ETF focused on stablecoins and tokenization, bridging traditional finance and fast-growing digital asset markets.

Bitwise Asset Management has officially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. The latest move by the firm to implement a bridge between the traditional financial setting and the newly developing digital asset ecosystem is the proposed fund: the Bitwise Stablecoin and Tokenization ETF.

Bitwise ETF Targets Fast-Growing Stablecoin, Tokenization Sectors

The ETF tracks the performance of the Bitwise Stablecoin and Tokenization Index, which includes both equity and crypto asset constituents. In particular, the fund will invest more than 80 percent of the resources on the constituents of the index by abiding by its total-replication strategy. Bitwise Investment Manager will advise the fund. Benchmark Management of Bitwise Index Services, an affiliate, will manage the index.

The very index is divided in two parts fairly. One of them is an equity sleeve that constitutes of public companies that deal with the issuance of stablecoins, blockchain infrastructure, tokenizing services, and other financial technologies. The other one is crypto asset sleeve, which provides exposure to these innovations via regulated exchange-traded products to the blockchain networks and digital assets that underpin these innovations.

The filing by Bitwise comes at a time when the stablecoin and tokenization industries are growing and developing rapidly. With the constantly changing status of the digital asset industry, asset managers are also taking an interest in ETFs as a mechanism to provide access to crypto markets in a format that can be made available to both institutional and retail investors. Through this, companies such as Bitwise will provide people with access to these fast-growing markets by such a manner that they will not need to own cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain and Tokenized Assets Drive New ETF Trends

The latest trends in the regulatory environment have been instrumental in the determination of the market environment. The U.S. Senate enacted the GENIUS Act (Know as Guiding and Establishing National Innovation to US Stablecoins) in 2025 that brought forth guidelines to issuers of stablecoins. These include such as reserve reserve requirements, periodic audits, and compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

Simultaneously, banks and fintech companies are increasingly adopting the tokenization of real-world assets. Moreover, industry estimates show that investor and service provider interest in these assets could reach $76 billion in 2025.

Stablecoins have also seen significant growth. Moreover, their rising adoption reflects increasing demand for digital assets in uncertain economic times. In line with the statistics of the DeFiLlama, the aggregate number of stablecoins in supply has increased by about $205 billion in January to almost 290 billion in September, a fact that paves the way to increased demand of dollar-pegging electronic assets under the influence of macroeconomic insecurity.

The is filing was commented on by Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, who indicated that, should this be approved, the Bitwise ETF might be as early as Thanksgiving 2025. The company applied under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This law regulates traditional ETFs and mutual funds.



All in all, the Stablecoin and Tokenization ETF that Bitwise intends to launch indicates the increasing institutional interest in regulated crypto investment funds. The fund captures two emerging trends in digital finance by providing exposure to blockchain businesses and tokenized digital assets. This blurs the boundary between traditional and decentralized finance.