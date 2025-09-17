Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF targeting Thanksgiving launch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:36
GET
GET$0.008212-1.65%
XRP
XRP$3.0549+1.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.2-0.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017223+0.83%

Bitwise filed a prospectus on Sept. 16 for a stablecoin and tokenization exchange-traded fund (ETF) structured as a 40 Act fund, positioning for potential launch around Thanksgiving.

The proposed fund tracks the Bitwise Stablecoin and Tokenization Index through two equally weighted sleeves targeting companies and assets poised to benefit from stablecoin adoption and asset tokenization growth.

The equity sleeve allocates up to 50% in companies across five categories: stablecoin issuers, infrastructure providers, payment processors, tokenization exchanges, and stablecoin-oriented retailers.

Tiered restrictions

Companies face tiered weight restrictions based on business exposure levels. Tier 1 firms with substantial stablecoin business receive 15% caps, Tier 2 companies with material exposure get 8% limits, and Tier 3 entities with limited involvement face 3% restrictions.

The fund selects 20 companies from the top two tiers and, if necessary, adds up to 10 Tier 3 companies. The crypto asset sleeve invests in exchange-traded products that provide blockchain infrastructure exposure. The assets must represent at least 1% market share in stablecoins or tokenization.

The fund reserves 5% for oracle tokens that connect blockchains to external systems, with the largest constituent capped at 22.5% of the index. The fund rebalances quarterly and concentrates primarily in information technology companies.

The preliminary filing does not disclose management fees. As of Sept. 16, Bitwise operated $15 billion in crypto assets across 30 investment products, including spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Fast-tracking approval through the 40 Act

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the prospectus filing used the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The 40 Act filings typically face shorter regulatory review periods, potentially allowing launches within months rather than years, which is why Balchunas’ prediction regarding a short approval window is plausible.

The structure mirrors filings from REX-Osprey, such as their Dogecoin and XRP ETFs set to launch this week, along with products tied to TRUMP, BONK, and Bitcoin.

The filing reflects companies trying to capture the growing institutional interest in the tokenization of real-world assets. This includes stablecoins, which recently reached $287 billion in supply.

Mentioned in this article
Posted In: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, XRP, US, Crypto News, ETF, Featured, Regulation, RWA, Stablecoins

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bitwise-files-for-stablecoin-and-tokenization-etf-targeting-thanksgiving-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16239+1.50%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.01012-1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$955.84+3.66%
ERA
ERA$0.7189+0.19%
Partager
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers