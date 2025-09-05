Bitwise expanded its European footprint with five flagship crypto ETP listings on SIX Swiss Exchange, including XRP, capitalizing on surging demand and accelerating regulatory clarity across the continent. Regulatory Momentum in Europe Fuels Bitwise’s Listing of Flagship Crypto ETPs Asset management firm Bitwise announced on Sept. 4 that it had listed five flagship crypto exchange-traded […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitwise-lists-5-flagship-crypto-etps-as-european-demand-for-digital-assets-grows/