Bitwise Makes Big Moves for Four Cryptos Including Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP!

It is almost certain that the US SEC will approve altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL), and it is expected to do so by the end of 2025.

However, the US lags behind when it comes to altcoin ETFs, as Switzerland has many altcoin ETFs.

At this point, crypto fund manager Bitwise made another move in Switzerland and launched 5 more crypto ETFs.

According to the official statement, Bitwise stated that the products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP, each fully backed by digital assets and integrated into traditional brokerage portfolios, as well as MSCI Digital Assets, which track a specific Top 20 Index.

“The five flagship products we are listing in Switzerland will expand options for investors looking to tap into the full potential of cryptocurrency markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy for Europe at Bitwise. “Europe is rapidly opening up to digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and important market in the heart of the continent.”

“Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, liquid instrument that aims to maximize investor returns from ETH staking.

Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP: designed for long-term investors and fully backed by BTC.

Bitwise Solana Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, fully-backed ETP that offers access to Solana staking.

Bitwise Physical XRP ETP: The product is 100% backed by XRP, the world’s fifth-largest crypto asset with a market capitalization exceeding $80 billion.

Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP: This index tracks the performance of 20 leading investable cryptocurrencies, covering approximately 90% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

*This is not investment advice.

