Bitwise Registers Avalanche ETF Trust in Delaware

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:14
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.39%
Union
U$0.01007-13.63%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200227+2.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005077+4.81%
Capverse
CAP$0.11751+69.27%
Key Points:
  • Bitwise registered an Avalanche ETF trust in Delaware.
  • No immediate financial impact noted.
  • Potential implications for the AVAX market.

Bitwise Asset Management has registered a trust for an Avalanche ETF in Delaware, marking a preliminary step towards potential U.S. ETF filings as of September 2025.

The registration indicates interest in expanding crypto ETFs and highlights Bitwise’s established approach, though it doesn’t guarantee SEC approval or immediate market impact.

Bitwise Pursues New ETF with Avalanche Trust Move

Bitwise Asset Management has undertaken a Delaware trust registration for its Avalanche ETF. This preliminary step mirrors actions taken in past crypto ETF filings. Leadership from Bitwise, including CEO Hunter Horsley and CIO Matt Hougan, are recognized for prior successful ETF ventures. Immediate financial implications are not yet visible, as no capital allocation has been announced, and SEC approval will be vital before any significant market impact is felt. Market reactions have been relatively muted with no major figures commenting directly. However, industry observers note the potential for increased investment in AVAX if the ETF progresses.

Avalanche Market Poised for Growth with Potential ETF

Did you know? Bitwise has a history of successful ETF launches, including major spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, suggesting a pathway that could benefit others like Avalanche.

According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $24.32 with a market cap of $10.27 billion. The token’s value fluctuated with a 24-hour change of -1.20% and a 7-day increase of 2.99%. Over the last 90 days, AVAX grew by 17.09%, highlighting recent positive momentum. Experts from Coincu suggest that regulatory approval for an Avalanche ETF could significantly boost AVAX’s market adoption and value. Successful completion of this ETF could pave the way for broader crypto asset inclusion in U.S. financial markets.

Avalanche(AVAX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest that regulatory approval for an Avalanche ETF could significantly boost AVAX’s market adoption and value. Successful completion of this ETF could pave the way for broader crypto asset inclusion in U.S. financial markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/bitwise-avalanche-etf-delaware/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00955-17.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+0.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323+0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.85%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012128+30.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1505+54.04%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure