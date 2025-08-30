Bitwise Sees Bitcoin Reaching $1.3 Million by 2035 in Base Case

2025/08/30 02:53

Bitwise Asset Management has issued a new long-term outlook that puts Bitcoin’s base-case price at roughly $1

Bitwise Asset Management has issued a new long-term outlook that puts Bitcoin’s base-case price at roughly $1.31 million by 2035, implying an annualized return of 28.3%. The San Francisco-based crypto investment firm, which manages about $15 billion, sets a bull-case target of $2.98 million and a bear-case floor of $88,000 for the same year.

Bitwise attributes the projected appreciation to steady inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, growing demand for inflation hedges and the cryptocurrency’s fixed supply of 21 million coins. The firm argues these factors could position Bitcoin to rival gold as a global store of value over the next decade.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/bitwise-sees-bitcoin-reaching-1-3-million-2035-base-case-44a9db4c

