Bitwise Targets Wall Street With Stablecoin And Tokenization ETF Filing

Bitwise Asset Management has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a new fund that mixes stocks and crypto assets tied to stablecoins and tokenization.

Reports say the proposal, if cleared, would mark one of the first US products directly tracking both sectors under one umbrella.

Two Sleeves, Equal Weight

The filing describes a product split into two equal parts. One half would hold shares of publicly traded companies involved in stablecoins or tokenization, such as issuers, payment firms, or exchanges.

The other half would gain exposure to digital assets through regulated exchange-traded products covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, oracles, and blockchain infrastructure.

Limits are built into the structure. No single crypto holding would account for more than 22.5% of that sleeve. On the equity side, companies are sorted into tiers based on how closely their business ties to stablecoins or tokenization. Each tier has its own cap to prevent heavy concentration in one firm.

Regulatory Shift Paves The Way

This move follows the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025, a law that brought stablecoin rules into clearer view. That piece of legislation is being credited with opening doors for funds like Bitwise’s, which could arrive on the market as early as November 2025 if approved.

Analysts note the timing isn’t random. Stablecoin circulation has ballooned into the hundreds of billions of dollars this year, while tokenized real-world assets are climbing into the tens of billions.

Bitwise appears to be betting that investor demand for a regulated entry point into both categories is growing too large to ignore.

Balancing Risk And Demand

The ETF would be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the same law covering most mutual funds. Rebalancing would take place four times a year, giving the fund a chance to adjust as prices shift or new players enter the market.

Bitwise’s move signals more than just another ETF bid. It reflects a push to bring stablecoins and tokenization directly into Wall Street’s reach, placing traditional equities side by side with regulated crypto exposure.

Whether regulators give it the green light or not, the filing underscores how quickly digital assets are becoming part of mainstream financial products.

