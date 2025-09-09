Blackpink Beats One Of The Band’s Biggest Singles With A New Smash

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:25
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.83%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3309-4.25%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
VENOM
VENOM$0.15161+0.31%

Blackpink’s “Jump” logs a seventh week on the Hot 100, becoming the group’s second-longest-charting hit, beating “Pink Venom” and almost tying “Ice Cream.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: (L-R) Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Getty Images for Coachella

For the past year or so, all four members of South Korean girl group Blackpink have been pushing their solo music. All of them have reached the Billboard charts, and some have made history with multiple singles and top 10 albums.

It’s time for the band to get back together, and in July, Blackpink dropped “Jump,” its first single in years. Nearly two months later, “Jump” still lives on multiple Billboard rosters in America — and even as it falls, the track holds on, earns a special place in Blackpink’s discography, and almost becomes the group’s longest-running win on the biggest songs chart in the United States.

“Jump” Holds on the Hot 100

“Jump” dips from No. 74 to No. 78 on the Hot 100, the most competitive songs ranking in America. The track has now spent seven weeks on the list after initially debuting at No. 28.

Second-Longest Hot 100 Run for Blackpink

With a seventh frame to its credit, “Jump” is now the second-longest-charting Hot 100 hit by Blackpink. It breaks a tie with “Pink Venom,” which managed six weeks on the tally in 2022 and peaked at No. 22.

Just Behind “Ice Cream” With Selena Gomez

“Jump” sits only one frame behind “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez. That cut spent eight weeks on the Hot 100 after debuting in September 2020. It remains the group’s highest-rising hit in the country, as it lifted all the way to No. 13, almost granting the outfit a historic top 10.

Blackpink Claim Three Top 10s

Blackpink continues to live inside the top 10 on three of Billboard’s genre-specific lists with the band’s latest single. “Jump” holds at No. 7 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, declines from No. 5 to No. 8 on the Dance Streaming Songs tally, and slips from No. 6 to No. 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales list.

“Jump” Climbs on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart

While the single slips slightly on several tallies, it finds new strength at radio, where the Blackpink cut is growing. “Jump” improves from No. 22 to No. 19 on the Pop Airplay roster this frame, and it may continue climbing in the coming weeks.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/blackpink-beats-one-of-the-bands-biggest-singles-with-a-new-smash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014567+0.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,614.01+0.79%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Partager
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Partager
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02509-0.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now