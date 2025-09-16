Blackpink Ties Its Own Radio Record

2025/09/16 07:47
Blackpink’s “Jump” ties the band’s longest-running Pop Airplay hit at eight weeks, matching “Ice Cream” and “Pink Venom” while reaching new Billboard highs. INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Jennie Kim, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo of ‘BLACKPINK’ are seen at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube)

Getty Images for YouTube

Blackpink has only scored a handful of hits on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, but the group is already one of the most successful K-pop acts of all time on the tally. The list is known to be hugely competitive, as it focuses on top 40 pop stations that cater only to the biggest smashes and most well-known names. Blackpink’s single “Jump” keeps on the list once more, and as it does, the tune ties with two of the group’s other wins at pop radio in America.

Blackpink’s “Jump” Makes History

“Jump” has now lived on the Pop Airplay chart for eight weeks. As of this frame, it is tied as the longest-running hit in the girl group’s discography on the list.

Both “Ice Cream,” the band’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, and “Pink Venom” also made it to eight weeks on the tally. Amazingly, all three of Blackpink’s charting wins have spent exactly the same amount of time on the roster, but that might not be the case for long.

“Jump” Keeps at Its Peak

“Jump” holds at No. 19, its all-time high on the Pop Airplay chart. The single already stands as Blackpink’s highest-rising win and will almost certainly score a ninth frame on the list when Billboard once again publishes the tally. “Jump” could continue to live on the ranking for several more weeks, if not months, at this point.

Blackpink Earns a First Dance/Mix Show Airplay Hit

As “Jump” holds at its best placement ever on the Pop Airplay chart, it doubles up on another radio roster, debuting on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay tally at No. 40. The cut becomes Blackpink’s first hit on that list.

The same Blackpink single also appears inside the top 10 on multiple Billboard rankings. It lives inside the highest tier on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Dance Streaming Songs, and Dance Digital Song Sales tallies, coming in at Nos. 6, 8, and 10, respectively. Otherwise, it is falling on both global rosters and the Hot 100.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/15/blackpink-ties-its-own-radio-record/

