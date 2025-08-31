BlackRock Becomes the Second-Largest Shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp.

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:37
New York, United States, August 31st, 2025, FinanceWire

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a global financial services and technology company, announced that the world’s largest investment company, BlackRock, Inc., has increased its stake in the company to 0.85%, investing about $89 million. BlackRock has become the company’s second-largest shareholder by shares, following its founder and CEO, entrepreneur Timur Turlov.

According to Bloomberg, during the latest reporting period, BlackRock acquired an additional 443,965 shares, bringing its total stake to 520,565 shares.

Alongside BlackRock, other international institutional investors in Freedom Holding include State Street Corp., Grace Partners of DuPage L.P., and Geode Capital Management.

BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 in New York. As of 2025, BlackRock manages more than $12.5 trillion in assets. The company is best known for its iShares ETFs and its Aladdin technology platform.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The company’s principal executive office is located in New York City.

In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom Insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment featuring Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata.

Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Contact

Public Relations
Natalia Kharlashina
Freedom Holding Corp.
[email protected]
+7 701 364 1454

The post BlackRock Becomes the Second-Largest Shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp. appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-becomes-the-second-largest-shareholder-of-freedom-holding-corp/

