BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is “Digital Gold” — Not a Currency

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 16:30
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-21.87%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00178-2.41%

Speaking in an interview with Citi, Fink said Bitcoin carries “legitimacy” through its underlying blockchain technology but compared it to gold rather than money used for everyday transactions.

Bitcoin as a Hedge, Not a Currency

Fink argued that Bitcoin is often bought in times of fear, whether from concerns over currency debasement or national security. In his view, that demand dynamic makes it a “currency of fear,” one that protects wealth rather than circulates like cash.

His comments fit with BlackRock’s broader approach. The firm’s investment philosophy is rooted in long-term positioning, and Fink suggested Bitcoin has earned its place in that framework.

ETF Demand Fuels Bitcoin’s Rise

BlackRock has played a central role in driving institutional adoption. Its spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has become one of the most popular vehicles for exposure to BTC, helping push flows into crypto investment products to record levels. In fact, IBIT recently surpassed Coinbase as the largest single Bitcoin holder.

Bitcoin reached a record $124,128 on Aug. 14 but has since slipped back to around $111,000. The decline follows heavy liquidations and fits a broader pattern: September has historically been a tough month for the asset.

Macro Factors in Play

Still, optimism lingers. If the Federal Reserve follows through with an expected rate cut in September, risk assets could rebound sharply, with Bitcoin well positioned to benefit. For now, the market is consolidating after an extraordinary run, while the world’s largest asset manager continues to frame BTC as a long-term bet — digital gold for the modern era.

﻿

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is “Digital Gold” — Not a Currency appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4,441.04-2.36%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005001-1.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016332-6.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.428-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21436-1.54%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism