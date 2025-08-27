BlackRock CEO Larry Fink With $12 Trillion Assets Calls Bitcoin Digital Gold, Hedge Against Currency Debasement

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:13
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $12 trillion in assets, has publicly endorsed Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement. Fink described Bitcoin as a form of “digital gold” and a “currency of fear,” explaining that people buy Bitcoin because they are concerned about the weakening of their national currencies and the security of their countries. He stated, “I became a believer” in Bitcoin’s role as a flight to safety rather than a traditional currency. This endorsement aligns with growing sentiment in the financial sector about Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, industry figures such as David Bailey have remarked that Bitcoin is becoming the world’s reserve asset, while Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, predicted that all global trade will eventually be settled in Bitcoin. Market speculation also includes a forecast by the head of Jane Street’s trading desk that Bitcoin could reach $146,000 by September 2025.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-12-trillion-assets-calls-bitcoin-digital-gold-hedge-b077950e

