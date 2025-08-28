BlackRock Dominates as Ethereum ETFs Pull $442M While Bitcoin Struggles

blackrock 7

BlackRock is leading the institutional accumulation. Institutional sentiment is still closely linked to the cryptocurrency ETF market, and the latest figures recorded by Lookonchain reveal a remarkable difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin-based products. 

Bitcoin ETFs witnessed daily inflows that were outweighed by the weekly outflows but Ethereum ETFs saw considerable capital inflows, especially by BlackRock funds.

Bitcoin ETFs Register Modest Daily Gains but Face Weekly Pressure: BlackRock Shows Most Activity

The Bitcoin ETF market experienced a net inflow of 827 BTC at a total value of $91.94 million on 27th of August. Among the most active was the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) by BlackRock, with inflows of $45.42 million or 409 BTC. This brought the total investment by IBIT to 745,562 BTC, or a market value of $82.84 billion. 

Inflows into Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) amounted to 131 BTC, and 82 BTC in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB). 

Not every fund had a score up. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) had outflows of 130 BTC while Grayscale flag ship Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) lost 7 BTC. This highlights a poor contradiction between immediate gathering and the general profit-making by the institutional investors.

Ethereum ETFs Record Strong Institutional Demand

Ethereum ETFs showed much better results, with an aggregate daily inflow of 96,402 ETH, or USD442.87 million. BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) took the highest stake of 70,795 ETH, totaling to 325.23 million. 

This increase saw the total assets of ETHA rise to 3,704,653 ETH, which were worth 17.02 billion dollars. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) noted an inflow of 18,719 ETH, and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust had 12,048 ETH. 

All Ethereum products were not subject to inflows ETHE has also experienced high outflows, recording 6,673 ETH in a single day and 25,686 ETH in a week. Similarly, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust suffered a negative seven-day flow of 1,056 ETH despite its positive one-day performance. 

The findings indicate a shift of investors towards new, cheaper ETF products operated by BlackRock and Fidelity and out of legacy Grayscale structures.

Market Outlook

As more BlackRock activities underscore investment in both Bitcoin and Ethereum, there may be a continued shift in the ETF demand tending towards Ethereum. With existing trends in inflow, Ethereum ETFs may obtain a dominant position compared to Bitcoin funds in terms of institutional demand, a direction that will determine the future of digital asset investment.

