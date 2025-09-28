The post BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market corrected this week, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also recorded significant outflows from its top exchange-traded funds.  Specifically, the fund manager unloaded $250million worth of Ethereum in just five trading days. Data on spot Ethereum ETF flows by Coinglass shows that BlackRock’s ETHA ETF experienced heavy outflows during the week ending September 26, 2025.  Ethereum net ETF inflows. Source: Coinglass The heaviest selling occurred on September 26, when the fund shed almost $200 million in a single day, the sharpest daily redemption of the period.  Additional withdrawals on September 24 and September 22, worth $26.5 million and $15.1 million respectively, brought BlackRock’s total to $241.5 million in net sales for the week. Ethereum ETFs massive outflows  Overall, the broader Ethereum ETF market also saw substantial withdrawals. Fidelity’s FETH product was hit especially hard, losing $158.1 million on September 25 and another $74.4 million the next day.  Grayscale’s ETHE had a more mixed week, posting an inflow of $17.9 million on September 26 but facing steep losses earlier, including $30.3 million on September 25 and $17.1 million on September 23.  Bitwise’s ETHW ETF added pressure with redemptions of $27.6 million on September 25 and $22.3 million on September 22, while VanEck, Franklin, 21Shares, and Invesco all posted smaller but steady outflows over the same stretch. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed more than $766 million in just five days, pointing to the fragile state of institutional sentiment toward the asset.  ETH price analysis  The timing of these withdrawals coincides with Ethereum’s struggle to hold key technical levels and the growing dominance of Bitcoin ETFs, which continue to attract the bulk of investor inflows. By press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,023, up about 0.2% in the last 24 hours but down over 10% on the weekly chart. Ethereum… The post BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market corrected this week, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also recorded significant outflows from its top exchange-traded funds.  Specifically, the fund manager unloaded $250million worth of Ethereum in just five trading days. Data on spot Ethereum ETF flows by Coinglass shows that BlackRock’s ETHA ETF experienced heavy outflows during the week ending September 26, 2025.  Ethereum net ETF inflows. Source: Coinglass The heaviest selling occurred on September 26, when the fund shed almost $200 million in a single day, the sharpest daily redemption of the period.  Additional withdrawals on September 24 and September 22, worth $26.5 million and $15.1 million respectively, brought BlackRock’s total to $241.5 million in net sales for the week. Ethereum ETFs massive outflows  Overall, the broader Ethereum ETF market also saw substantial withdrawals. Fidelity’s FETH product was hit especially hard, losing $158.1 million on September 25 and another $74.4 million the next day.  Grayscale’s ETHE had a more mixed week, posting an inflow of $17.9 million on September 26 but facing steep losses earlier, including $30.3 million on September 25 and $17.1 million on September 23.  Bitwise’s ETHW ETF added pressure with redemptions of $27.6 million on September 25 and $22.3 million on September 22, while VanEck, Franklin, 21Shares, and Invesco all posted smaller but steady outflows over the same stretch. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed more than $766 million in just five days, pointing to the fragile state of institutional sentiment toward the asset.  ETH price analysis  The timing of these withdrawals coincides with Ethereum’s struggle to hold key technical levels and the growing dominance of Bitcoin ETFs, which continue to attract the bulk of investor inflows. By press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,023, up about 0.2% in the last 24 hours but down over 10% on the weekly chart. Ethereum…

BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:52
As the cryptocurrency market corrected this week, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also recorded significant outflows from its top exchange-traded funds. 

Specifically, the fund manager unloaded $250million worth of Ethereum in just five trading days.

Data on spot Ethereum ETF flows by Coinglass shows that BlackRock’s ETHA ETF experienced heavy outflows during the week ending September 26, 2025. 

Ethereum net ETF inflows. Source: Coinglass

The heaviest selling occurred on September 26, when the fund shed almost $200 million in a single day, the sharpest daily redemption of the period. 

Additional withdrawals on September 24 and September 22, worth $26.5 million and $15.1 million respectively, brought BlackRock’s total to $241.5 million in net sales for the week.

Ethereum ETFs massive outflows 

Overall, the broader Ethereum ETF market also saw substantial withdrawals. Fidelity’s FETH product was hit especially hard, losing $158.1 million on September 25 and another $74.4 million the next day. 

Grayscale’s ETHE had a more mixed week, posting an inflow of $17.9 million on September 26 but facing steep losses earlier, including $30.3 million on September 25 and $17.1 million on September 23. 

Bitwise’s ETHW ETF added pressure with redemptions of $27.6 million on September 25 and $22.3 million on September 22, while VanEck, Franklin, 21Shares, and Invesco all posted smaller but steady outflows over the same stretch.

Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed more than $766 million in just five days, pointing to the fragile state of institutional sentiment toward the asset. 

ETH price analysis 

The timing of these withdrawals coincides with Ethereum’s struggle to hold key technical levels and the growing dominance of Bitcoin ETFs, which continue to attract the bulk of investor inflows.

By press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,023, up about 0.2% in the last 24 hours but down over 10% on the weekly chart.

Ethereum seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

As things stand, Ethereum remains heavily dependent on broader market sentiment to sustain key support levels. 

If indecision persists, the asset is likely to hold the $4,000 support. However, prolonged bearish pressure could see Ethereum lose this crucial anchor point.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-dumped-almost-250-million-of-this-crypto-in-a-week/

