BlackRock Ethereum ETF Records $314M Inflows as Tom Lee Predicts ETH Price Floor

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 16:42
Secretum
SER$0.0001403-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049+0.53%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278+1.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017765-10.41%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.567-10.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,440.14-2.50%

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF saw an inflow of $314 million on August 25. This news comes after Tom Lee predicted that the ETH price would drop to its lowest point soon.

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Posts Strong Recovery

Data from SoSoValue showed that BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded a net inflow of 67,899 ETH on August 25. This is worth roughly $314.9 million. Trading activity was equally impressive, with volumes crossing $2.4 billion in a single day.

Source: SoSoValue; Spot Ethereum ETFs Data

The surge comes as a reversal after the product collectively suffered more than $924 million in outflows between August 15 and 20. This included a massive $429 million exit on August 19, the second-largest daily loss of the month. Other funds, such as Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF (FETH) and Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum ETF (ETH), also recorded steep outflows during the same stretch.

In comparison, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF lost just $8.3 million last week before bouncing back strongly. Since inception, cumulative inflows across all ETH ETFs have now topped $12.43 billion, with total net assets at $30.58 billion.

Furthermore, on August 22, ETH ETFs collectively recorded a daily net inflow of 92,900 ETH. This lifted spot ETF reserves to 6.6 million ETH worth $29.23 billion. It also equates to roughly 5.45% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, underscoring how significant ETFs have become in absorbing market liquidity.

BlackRock’s ETHA led that charge with $233.5 million in fresh inflows, while Fidelity’s fund added $28.5 million. Other issuers averaged around $6 million each. This indicated a general improvement in investor mood.

Interestingly, spot Ether ETFs have accumulated 6.6 million ETH, according to the Strategic ETH Reserve (SER) tracker. This is valued at $29.23 billion, controlling around 5.45% of Ethereum’s available supply.

Tom Lee Predicts ETH Price Bottom

Amid this renewed interest, Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat and co-founder of BitMine, has predicted that Ethereum could be at or near its price floor. Lee observed that ETH’s price changes might lead to more stability, with a rebound likely to happen.

BitMine’s ongoing treasury expansion supports his optimism. The company recently added more than 190,000 ETH ($873 million) to its reserves. As a result, its total holdings increased to 1.71 million Ethereum, worth $8.8 billion. BitMine had also previously bought 28,650 ETH when the price dropped. 

Lee’s investment approach focuses on buying when prices are low. This belief supports his prediction that there will be a short-term low in the market.

Tom Lee’s optimistic forecast and BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF recovery underscore the market’s evolving narrative. Inflows indicate that institutional traders are regaining confidence following weeks of significant withdrawals. If Lee’s prediction comes true, Ethereum might be about to enter a new stabilization phase as ETF inflows strengthen.

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/blackrock-ethereum-etf-records-314m-inflows-as-tom-lee-predicts-eth-price-floor/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4,441.04-2.36%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005001-1.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016332-6.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.428-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21436-1.54%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism