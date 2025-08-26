BlackRock Ethereum ETF Records $314M Inflows as Tom Lee Predicts ETH Price Floor

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF saw an inflow of $314 million on August 25. This news comes after Tom Lee predicted that the ETH price would drop to its lowest point soon.

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Posts Strong Recovery

Data from SoSoValue showed that BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded a net inflow of 67,899 ETH on August 25. This is worth roughly $314.9 million. Trading activity was equally impressive, with volumes crossing $2.4 billion in a single day.

Source: SoSoValue; Spot Ethereum ETFs Data

The surge comes as a reversal after the product collectively suffered more than $924 million in outflows between August 15 and 20. This included a massive $429 million exit on August 19, the second-largest daily loss of the month. Other funds, such as Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF (FETH) and Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum ETF (ETH), also recorded steep outflows during the same stretch.

In comparison, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF lost just $8.3 million last week before bouncing back strongly. Since inception, cumulative inflows across all ETH ETFs have now topped $12.43 billion, with total net assets at $30.58 billion.

Furthermore, on August 22, ETH ETFs collectively recorded a daily net inflow of 92,900 ETH. This lifted spot ETF reserves to 6.6 million ETH worth $29.23 billion. It also equates to roughly 5.45% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, underscoring how significant ETFs have become in absorbing market liquidity.

BlackRock’s ETHA led that charge with $233.5 million in fresh inflows, while Fidelity’s fund added $28.5 million. Other issuers averaged around $6 million each. This indicated a general improvement in investor mood.

Interestingly, spot Ether ETFs have accumulated 6.6 million ETH, according to the Strategic ETH Reserve (SER) tracker. This is valued at $29.23 billion, controlling around 5.45% of Ethereum’s available supply.

Tom Lee Predicts ETH Price Bottom

Amid this renewed interest, Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat and co-founder of BitMine, has predicted that Ethereum could be at or near its price floor. Lee observed that ETH’s price changes might lead to more stability, with a rebound likely to happen.

BitMine’s ongoing treasury expansion supports his optimism. The company recently added more than 190,000 ETH ($873 million) to its reserves. As a result, its total holdings increased to 1.71 million Ethereum, worth $8.8 billion. BitMine had also previously bought 28,650 ETH when the price dropped.

Lee’s investment approach focuses on buying when prices are low. This belief supports his prediction that there will be a short-term low in the market.

Tom Lee’s optimistic forecast and BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF recovery underscore the market’s evolving narrative. Inflows indicate that institutional traders are regaining confidence following weeks of significant withdrawals. If Lee’s prediction comes true, Ethereum might be about to enter a new stabilization phase as ETF inflows strengthen.

